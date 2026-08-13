

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manufacturer of steel and steel products Nucor Corp. (NUE) Thursday revealed its plan to invest $59 million to expand its Vulcraft Indiana manufacturing facility in St. Joe, Indiana. The investment is expected to add capabilities to produce steel grating products and create 20 new full-time jobs.



The company said the investment will strengthen its downstream production capabilities.



Nucor has made major investments in Indiana in recent years and these investments have created approximately 300 new jobs.



Nucor acquired Vulcraft in 1962, marking the company's entrance into the steel industry. Vulcraft is a producer of open-web steel joists, joist girders and steel decking, which are used primarily in nonresidential construction.



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