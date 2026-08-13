Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell therapies, biologics, and advanced clinical services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, as reported in its Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Inline Viewer: ADIA NUTRITION, INC. 10-Q 2026-06-30

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Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

2026 revenue of $661,660 is already ~94-95% of the company's full-year 2025 revenue of ~$700,508. That is a very strong growth signal and one of the cleanest ways to show the business is accelerating.

Total revenue of approximately $485,000, representing sequential growth of approximately 175% from $176,275 in the first quarter of 2026 and a substantial increase over prior-year levels.

Net income of approximately $40,000, marking the Company's first profitable quarter.

Continued expansion of high-margin biologics sales through Adia Labs and growth in medical procedure volume at Adia Med clinics.

Ongoing progress in Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies, including the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) study, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) study, and other regenerative therapy programs.

"We're seeing real progress as we grow our regenerative medicine business," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Med. "Reaching nearly half a million dollars in revenue this quarter and turning our first profit shows that more people want our stem cell treatments, biologics, and clinical services. The numbers are moving in the right direction, and we're making solid headway on our research programs at the same time. This puts us in a better place as we keep building the company for the long run and look at possible uplisting options."

The strong second-quarter performance was driven by increased patient volume for regenerative treatments, expanded commercialization of Adia Labs products (including AdiaVita and related biologics), and operational efficiencies across the Company's clinic and laboratory operations. Gross profit margins improved with a higher contribution from higher-margin biologic product sales and procedures.

Adia Med continues to advance its clinical research initiatives. The Company recently completed Phase 1 and launched Phase 2 of its ASD clinical study and is progressing additional studies in areas such as chronic kidney disease and orthopedic conditions. These programs support both clinical validation and future commercial opportunities.

About Adia Med Inc.

(OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company built around active, IRB-approved stem cell therapy studies. Through its Adia Med clinics, the company delivers stem cell treatments alongside complementary services like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), supported by multiple Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies, The current studies are targeting autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned for 2026. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products (AdiaVita, AdiaLink) that supply this clinical work.

Adia Labs generates revenue by manufacturing and selling regenerative products (AdiaVita and AdiaLink) to Adia Med clinics and external providers. Adia Med clinics generate revenue through patient treatments (stem cell therapies, PRP, TPE, and aHSCT). Additional revenue comes from the company's 18% equity stake in Cement Factory LLC and from ADIA Life LLC's wellness product distribution.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @adia_med

Instagram: @adia_med

Facebook: @adia_med

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Med Inc.