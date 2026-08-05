Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell therapies and biologics, today announced that it will host a private dinner for physicians and investors on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Christner's Steakhouse.





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The dinner will provide an overview of Adia Med's current clinical studies, including its ongoing Autism Spectrum Disorder research study and other regenerative medicine initiatives. Attending physicians and Investors will have the opportunity to learn how they can assist by referring and recruiting eligible patients from their practices.

In addition, Adia Med will discuss pathways for interested doctors to become Co-Investigators on existing studies or to initiate their own studies, with the opportunity to serve as the main Principal Investigator (PI) for those protocols.

"We are pleased to invite local physicians and Investors to join us for an evening of meaningful discussion," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Med Inc. "This dinner is an opportunity to share updates on our current research, explore patient recruitment collaboration, and open the door for doctors who wish to take a more active role as Co-Investigators or Principal Investigators on new studies."

The event will take place at Christner's Steakhouse. Interested physicians and investors are encouraged to contact Adia Med for additional details and to RSVP.

About Adia Med Inc.

(OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company built around active, IRB-approved stem cell therapy studies. Through its Adia Med clinics, the company delivers stem cell treatments alongside complementary services like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), supported by multiple Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies, The current studies are targeting autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned for 2026. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products (AdiaVita, AdiaLink) that supply this clinical work.

Adia Labs generates revenue by manufacturing and selling regenerative products (AdiaVita and AdiaLink) to Adia Med clinics and external providers. Adia Med clinics generate revenue through patient treatments (stem cell therapies, PRP, TPE, and aHSCT). Additional revenue comes from the company's 18% equity stake in Cement Factory LLC and from ADIA Life LLC's wellness product distribution.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @adia_med

Instagram: @adia_med

Facebook: @adia_med

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Med Inc.