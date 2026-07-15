Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced the launch of its redesigned corporate website. The redesigned website is now live, with the project still in progress and active changes and improvements currently being made.





Adia Med Inc. (Formerly Adia Nutrition Inc.) Launches Redesigned Corporate Website



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This launch follows the Company's recent name change from Adia Nutrition Inc. to Adia Med Inc., a strategic move to better align its brand with its core focus on regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and advanced biologics.

The newly redesigned website at www.adiamed.com now serves as the Company's primary digital hub. It features sections on clinical studies, stem cell therapies, and aesthetics. The site also features or will feature dedicated sections for:

Media coverage and press materials

Podcasts and video interviews

Clinical case studies

Investor information and regulatory filings

Company news and additional educational resources

In addition, the former website, www.adianutrition.com, will now automatically redirect visitors to the new Adia Med website at www.adiamed.com.

"This redesigned website marks another important step forward for Adia Med Inc.," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer. "Following our name change, we wanted a digital presence that better reflects who we are today. The new site provides clearer and more comprehensive information about our clinical studies, stem cell therapies, aesthetics offerings, and corporate developments, making it easier for patients, healthcare professionals, media, and investors to engage with us."

The updated platform is designed to improve transparency and accessibility as the Company continues to advance its clinical programs and growth initiatives.

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or by phone at 321-231-2843.

About ADIA Med Inc.:

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Med Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Med Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_MED

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Med Inc.