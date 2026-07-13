Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) (formerly Adia Nutrition Inc.), focused on regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and biologics, today highlighted its rapid advancement and major milestones achieved since the January 2024 leadership transition.





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On January 22, 2024, Larry Powalisz assumed the role of CEO and Director following a change of control, with Rebecca Miller appointed as CFO. Since the transition, Adia Med Inc. has been bootstrap funded by CEO Larry Powalisz as it implemented a new business strategy centered on regenerative healthcare. Adia Med Inc. has been reaching key milestones at a rapid pace, surpassing its expected timelines.

In mid-2024, the company acquired Biolete LLC and formed a strategic partnership with former WWE/TNA star Jeff Sciullo and Cement Factory LLC. It later secured an 18% equity stake in Cement Factory while divesting Biolete to sharpen its regenerative focus. The company also formed key subsidiaries, including Adia Med of Winter Park, LLC, and Adia Labs, LLC. Following these developments, the company successfully removed its shell company status, effective June 30, 2024.

By late 2024, Adia Med leased its flagship clinic at 1561 W. Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park, Florida. Operations began in January 2025, with the first patients treated and revenue generated from medical procedures. Multiple medical directors were appointed in 2024 and 2025, including Dr. Evan Thomas, MD, PhD, as Medical Director. In May 2025, the company retired over 25 million improperly issued shares through a court settlement, strengthening its capital structure.





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Throughout 2025, revenue grew substantially to $637,145 in the first nine months, driven primarily by biologics sales through Adia Labs and procedures at the Adia Med clinics. The company secured FDA registration for its biologics and filed a provisional patent. In late 2025, following promising results from earlier individual treatments, Adia Med began the process to obtain IRB approval for a clinical study focused on autism spectrum disorder (ASD). In December 2025, the Adia Med of Winter Park ASD research study for children ages 3-12 received IRB approval and was registered on ClinicalTrials.gov, with expansion plans underway. In 2025, the company was successfully uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market, enhancing transparency and investor access.

In early 2026, recruiting officially began for the ASD study, with treatments scheduled to start on May 1st. The company's Form 10 registration became effective on February 3, 2026, advancing it to full SEC reporting status. It also aligned its SIC code with 2836, which covers biologic products. In February 2026, the company announced plans for four to five new clinical studies in 2026, including expansions in autism research and new rheumatoid arthritis studies with multi-site potential.

On April 15, 2026, the company announced its corporate name change to Adia Med Inc. to better align with its focus on regenerative medicine and biologics. Nevada approved the change, and the FINRA application advanced to the final review stages by early July 2026. All of these efforts form a clear and deliberate strategy to uplist Adia Med to NASDAQ. With only a few key requirements remaining - primarily meeting the necessary shareholder equity and net revenue thresholds - the company is rapidly approaching this major milestone.





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In April 2026, the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) study (NCT07572890) and Lower Back Pain study (NCT07587047) both received IRB approval and were registered on ClinicalTrials.gov, with recruitment beginning in May. In May 2026, the first group of patients for the ASD study officially began treatment.

In June 2026, CEO Larry Powalisz conducted a podcast interview with stem cell expert Dr. Lyday. The company reported strong Q1 operational momentum while recruiting sales representatives to sell Adia Labs products.





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Additionally, Adia Med created a new division named Adia Life LLC. Adia Life now serves as the primary distribution company for Adia Med Inc. products nationwide. By moving distribution responsibilities to Adia Life, Adia Labs can now focus solely on product development. Adia Life has begun the process of contracting distributors to sell Adia Life products to doctors nationwide.

"Since the January 2024 transition, we have implemented a new business strategy in regenerative medicine and have been reaching milestones at an impressively quick rate while achieving key regulatory milestones, building a growing pipeline of IRB-approved clinical studies, and generating meaningful revenue," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Med Inc. "We have only just begun, and many updates will follow in the coming weeks as we continue executing on our path to NASDAQ uplisting. We are proud of the progress and remain focused on scaling access to these therapies."

As of July 2026, Adia Med of Winter Park is in its third month of treating the first group of patients for the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) clinical study, which officially began May 1st, 2026. Adia Med operates clinics offering stem cell therapies, PRP, aHSCT, and advanced biologics, supported by products from Adia Labs, including AdiaVita and AdiaLink. The company continues to advance its clinical research and nationwide expansion plans.

About ADIA Med Inc.:



Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Med Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Med Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_MED

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Med Inc.