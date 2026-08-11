Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell therapies and biologics, today announced a new educational partnership with Full Sail University. As part of the collaboration, Adia Med Chief Executive Officer Larry Powalisz will present the company at Full Sail's Auditorium on August 13, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. to both in-person students and those joining live online.

Full Sail University

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During the presentation, Powalisz will introduce Adia Med, its mission in regenerative medicine, and its ongoing growth. The primary focus will be exploring opportunities for Full Sail students to assist Adia Med with its SEO (search engine optimization), social media, and marketing efforts.

Powalisz will also meet with a Full Sail class to discuss whether students would like to use Adia Med as a real-world project. Interested students will have the chance to become non-paid interns supporting the company's digital marketing, social media, content, and SEO initiatives.

"We're excited to share Adia Med's story with the talented students at Full Sail University," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Med Inc. "Our goal is to share who we are and open the door for students who want to gain hands-on experience. This partnership is a distinct opportunity for students to decide if they'd like hands-on experience supporting our digital marketing, social media, and increasing brand awareness-either as a class project or as non-paid interns. For Adia Med, this partnership brings fresh creative talent and innovative ideas that will help strengthen our online presence and accelerate our marketing growth."

The partnership reflects Adia Med's commitment to engaging with the local creative and digital community in Winter Park while giving Full Sail students practical opportunities to contribute to a growing public company.

Further details will be shared with Full Sail students through university channels once the schedule is finalized.

About Adia Med Inc.

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company built around active, IRB-approved stem cell therapy studies. Through its Adia Med clinics, the company delivers stem cell treatments alongside complementary services like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), supported by multiple Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies, The current studies are targeting autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned for 2026. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products (AdiaVita, AdiaLink) that supply this clinical work.

Adia Labs generates revenue by manufacturing and selling regenerative products (AdiaVita and AdiaLink) to Adia Med clinics and external providers. Adia Med clinics generate revenue through patient treatments (stem cell therapies, PRP, TPE, and aHSCT). Additional revenue comes from the company's 18% equity stake in Cement Factory LLC and from ADIA Life LLC's wellness product distribution.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @adia_med

Instagram: @adia_med

Facebook: @adia_med

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Med Inc.