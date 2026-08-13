NEW YORK, Aug 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - SunScout Holding Limited, a New Zealand-based clean-technology company that offers solar-powered robotic mowers and other solar energy solutions, has raised US$15.5 million in gross proceeds from its initial public offering in the United States.The company sold 3.1 million Class A ordinary shares at US$5 per share. Based on approximately 23.1 million outstanding Classions of Class A ordinary shares, the company commands an implied market capitalization of roughly US$115.5 million.The shares began trading concurrently on NYSE American and NYSE Texas on August 12 under the ticker SNSC, making it the first company headquartered in New Zealand to list on both exchanges at the same time.SunScout develops autonomous, zero-emission solar robotic mowers featuring AI navigation and off-grid technology. Its product line - comprising the Eco, Pro, and ProMax models - is distributed via partnerships with WWS and MowBot, with Walmart talks underway. The company also operates Brunton Engineering, providing precision manufacturing as a certified supplier to the New Zealand Defence Force.For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, SunScout reported revenue of about $4.8 million, an increase of 93.6% from the previous year.Revenue from its products business rose from 18.5% of total revenue to 28.0%, while gross profit reached approximately $2.4 million.The company is planning to establish an assembly facility in Austin, Texas, to support production and expansion in the North American market. The move coincides with increased U.S. policy focus on domestic manufacturing and supply-chain resilience in the robotics sector.Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used mainly for the construction of the Texas facility, marketing, product research and development, inventory, repayment of a loan, payments related to the acquisition of Brightway Energy LLC, and general working capital.For more information, please contact:Golden Fleece Cross-border Consulting Co., LimitedEmail: heidiho@goldenfleece.hkSource: SunScout Holding LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.