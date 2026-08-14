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WKN: A3C8TU | ISIN: JP3688370000 | Ticker-Symbol: L3W
Frankfurt
13.08.26 | 15:25
29,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,00031,80009:06
30,40031,20009:00
PR Newswire
14.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
200 Leser
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NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Group Highlights Global Logistics Solutions at "Multimodal 2026" in UK

TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NX Group, comprising companies under NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., took part in "Multimodal 2026" held in Birmingham, UK, from Tuesday, June 30, to Thursday, July 2, highlighting the value provided by the Group's global network.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Photo1: Scene from the exhibition

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o5eHpB2AESF89VT4R6T1rNT2XWqASPiI/view?usp=drive_link

Photo2: Managing Director Steve Williams being interviewed by local media

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xnaquDDMVgJVRAQnnTy1_BsrOl5WfATS/view?usp=drive_link

Now in its 19th year, "Multimodal" is one of the UK's largest logistics exhibitions, bringing together shippers seeking solutions to supply chain challenges and logistics providers. More than 300 companies from the UK and elsewhere participated, and over 120 experts took the stage. With attendance exceeding 14,000, up 7.5% from last year, it was the event's largest scale to date.

NIPPON EXPRESS (UK) LTD. (hereinafter "NX UK") and NIPPON EXPRESS (IRELAND) LTD. (hereinafter "NX Ireland") jointly ran the NX Group booth, where they introduced their respective strengths and forwarding services with the support of other NX Group companies. Several local media outlets featured the two companies in their coverage, and NX UK and NX Ireland Managing Director Steve Williams spoke in an interview about the significance of participating in this exhibition as well as the NX Group's business policies.

Comments from Steve Williams, Managing Director of NX UK and NX Ireland:

"This year's 'Multimodal' provided us with an excellent opportunity not only to showcase our business operations in the UK and Ireland but also to widely publicize the value offered by the NX Group's global network. During the event, we were able to engage directly in productive conversations with many customers. We also deepened our connections with current and future partner companies across a wide range of sectors, including technology, air, ocean and rail transport, cargo shipping and contract logistics.

"The event also proved to be very meaningful in that it reaffirmed the importance of face-to-face dialogue. Based on the numerous conversations we had at this exhibition, we are confident that new clients will emerge who will become long-term partners of the NX Group."

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-group-highlights-global-logistics-solutions-at-multimodal-2026-in-uk-302851591.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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