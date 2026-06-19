NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Group to Participate in "Multimodal 2026" in UK

TOKYO, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NX Group, comprising companies under NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, Inc., will participate in "Multimodal 2026" to be held in Birmingham, UK, from June 30 to July 2.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yx6HenKec8iVSRc1bDVqnFuQbrCYudgD/view?usp=sharing

Now in its 19th year, "Multimodal" is one of the UK's largest logistics exhibitions, bringing together shippers seeking solutions to supply chain challenges and logistics providers. This year will see "Multimodal" positioned as the core event of "UK Logistics Week," an assemblage of exhibitions from across the logistics industry, and held on the largest scale to date. In collaboration with related exhibitions such as "Warehouse" and "Yard" for warehouse and yard management, "eDelivery Expo" for last-mile delivery and "Road Transport Expo" for trucking, the event will cover every aspect of logistics. NX UK and NX Ireland will be exhibiting at Multimodal, with the support of other NX Group companies, to highlight their respective strengths and forwarding services.

Overview

Name: Multimodal 2026

Dates: June 30-July 2, 2026

Venue: NEC Birmingham (Birmingham, UK)

Pre-register: https://forms.reg.buzz/multimodal-2026

Booth: No. 4095

Details

-Logistics networks spanning the UK and beyond

NX UK and NX Ireland will introduce their logistics networks spanning both domestic and international markets, including the operations of the integrated cargo-partner. These companies have been expanding their scope of services to offer comprehensive, high-value-added solutions by integrating the advanced specialized capabilities of Group companies NX Lifestyle Logistics UK (specializing in the delivery of high-end furniture) and Simon Hegele (providing advanced installation services for medical equipment). In preparation for global environmental changes and sudden disruptions in transport networks, they also make available solutions that utilize multimodal transport, combining land, sea and air modes to diversify risks and quickly secure alternative routes.

-High-quality specialized transport services

The booth will also highlight the NX Group's specialized transport capabilities, including project cargo solutions, charter flight services for urgent and large-scale shipments, and international and domestic relocation services. Visitors will also be introduced to the Group's GDP-certified healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics solutions, designed to meet stringent temperature-control and compliance requirements. By combining industry expertise with a global network, the Group delivers reliable, flexible and customer-focused logistics solutions for a diverse range of transportation needs.

-Sustainability and decarbonization initiatives

The NX Group has set a target of reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% from 2020 levels by 2030 and has received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative. The booth will highlight the Group's sustainability initiatives, including digitalization to reduce paper consumption, recycling programs that promote the efficient use of resources, and efforts to create a workplace where employees can maximize their skills and potential. These activities reflect the Group's commitment to building a more sustainable future for its customers, employees and communities.

Comment from Steve Williams, Managing Director of NX UK and NX Ireland: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15fIGBiX_31Af4qnqsldvzKWBfEXhvFo2/view?usp=sharing

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uMeVGpObM_uq455TS95g1lXKdX-Op_4a/view?usp=drive_link

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