Hiroshima and Tokyo, Japan, June 3, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) and Nippon Express Co., Ltd., a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., have launched a demonstration trial using biodiesel fuel (HVO*1) for finished vehicle transport trailers, starting in May 2026.Mazda is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality (CN) across its entire supply chain by 2050, while the NX Group is working toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society by 2050 and contributing to environmental conservation. Through this demonstration trial, the two companies seek to explore the potential contribution to decarbonization in the logistics for finished vehicles and parts, while also promoting the social implementation of alternative fuels.This demonstration trial is conducted between Hofu's Nishinoura district plant and Nakanoseki finished vehicle yard (approximately 12 km round trip) through the end of fiscal year 2026. It will evaluate fuel efficiency, performance, and operational challenges, while accumulating insights for future expansion. The biodiesel fuel will be procured by NX Shoji Co., Ltd., and the two trailers used in the demonstration trial will be operated under conditions equivalent to those of conventional diesel fuel, including maintenance and inspection practices, with the cooperation of Isuzu Motors Limited.Going forward, in addition to logistics companies and vehicle manufacturers, Mazda will collaborate with fuel suppliers and regionally rooted businesses to expand demand, enhance supply systems and infrastructure, and build a sustainable environment for the long-term use of HVO.Kazuhiko Sumi, Director, Corporate Leadership Executive Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer(CSCO,) Mazda Motor Corporation, commented: "We consider it highly meaningful to work together with Nippon Express Co., Ltd. on this demonstration using HVO. By steadily accumulating insights on fuel efficiency, performance, and operational aspects through real-world operations, and by collaborating with regional partners, we will further promote the practical application and expansion of this initiative.Osamu Sasaki, Executive Officer, Head of Mobility Business Sales Division, Nippon Express Co., Ltd. commented: We are honored to participate as a logistics partner in Mazda's carbon neutrality initiative and to engage in this HVO-based demonstration. Leveraging our expertise in finished vehicle logistics, we will carefully evaluate the impact of fuel switching on transport quality and operations, and contribute to the realization of sustainable logistics and decarbonization of the entire supply chain.Building on this demonstration trial, the two companies will expand the circle of like-minded partners and advance decarbonization across the supply chain.[Reference]Related News Releases* Mazda Updates Roadmap for Achieving Carbon Neutrality https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2025/202509/250930a.htmlRelated InformationMAZDA Corporate Website:* TCFD | ENVIRONMENT | SUSTAINABILITY | MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION GLOBAL WEBSITE https://www.mazda.com/en/sustainability/environment/tcfd/* CLIMATE CHANGE (ENDEAVORING TOWARD CARBON NEUTRALITY BY 2050) | ENVIRONMENT | SUSTAINABILITY | MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION GLOBAL WEBSITE https://www.mazda.com/en/sustainability/environment/climate-change/MAZDA MIRAI BASE:* ARTICLES | MAZDA MIRAI BASE | MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION GLOBAL WEBSITE https://www.mazda.com/en/mazda-mirai-base/articles/list/*1 In this demonstration trial, the fuel used consists of a blend of approximately 51% HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil, renewable diesel fuel derived from waste cooking oil and vegetable oils.)Source: MazdaCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.