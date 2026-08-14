

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) said it is expanding its partnership with Pony AI Inc. (Pony.ai), an autonomous driving technology company, to deploy more than 2,000 Pony.ai Robotaxis across Europe, with plans to extend the collaboration to the Middle East.



The partnership will expand beyond the existing commercial service in Zagreb, Croatia, to four additional European cities, with the Zagreb service set to become available on the Uber platform. Details of the rollout will be announced in phases.



Under the agreement, Pony.ai will provide its Level 4 autonomous driving technology and deployment expertise, while Uber will offer customer access through its platform, including booking, payments and support. Local fleet partners will handle day-to-day operations in each market.



Pony.ai currently operates fully driverless Robotaxi services in four major Chinese cities and said it has achieved city-wide breakeven unit economics in multiple markets.



The collaboration builds on a partnership first announced in May 2025. In 2026, the companies partnered with Croatian company Verne to launch Europe's first commercial Robotaxi service in Zagreb, where Verne acts as the local fleet owner and operator.



On Thursday, Uber shares closed up about 1% to $75.88.



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