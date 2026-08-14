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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
14.08.26 | 10:21
24,400 Euro
+0,49 % +0,120
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,39024,40010:45
24,40024,41010:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
53 Leser
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Skanska AB: Skanska signs additional contract to build light rail transit in Van Nuys, CA, USA, for USD 957M, about SEK 8.9 billion

Skanska, in a joint venture with Stacy Witbeck, has signed a contract with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project in Van Nuys, California, USA. Skanska will include its share of the USD 1.9 billion contract worth USD 957M, about SEK 8.9 billion, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project scope includes the construction of a 10.8 kilometers (6.7-mile), at-grade light rail line along Van Nuys Boulevard, a 10.5 hectare (26-acre) Rail and Maintenance Facility, the development of 11 new stations including shade structures and utility improvements.

The East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project expands Metro's transit system, connecting high-density neighborhoods to the broader Los Angeles County rail network and wider region. The light rail will operate along heavily trafficked Van Nuys Boulevard and connect to Metro's existing G-Line bus route, bringing enhanced public transportation options to communities who were previously lacking.

Work has begun and the project is expected to be completed in December 2031.

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 675-2337

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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