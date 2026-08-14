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WKN: A41YVG | ISIN: FI4000602172 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TY0
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 09:07
14,750 Euro
+21,90 % +2,650
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,35013,55010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 07:00 Uhr
52 Leser
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Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc half-year report January-June 2026: Growth accelerated in Q2 with revenue up 40% and adjusted operating profit more than doubled

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | HALF-YEAR REPORT | 14 AUGUST 2026 AT 8:00 AM EEST

Growth accelerated in Q2 with revenue up 40% and adjusted operating profit more than doubled

This release is a summary of Exel's half-year report for January-June 2026. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and available on the company's website at https://investors.exelcomposites.com/publications/

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year, unless otherwise specified.

April-June 2026 in brief

  • Order intake increased by 21.5% to EUR 34.5 million (Q2 2025: 28.4)
  • Revenue increased by 39.7% to EUR 34.6 million (24.8)
  • Operating profit was EUR 2.4 million (0.8) and operating profit margin 6.9% (3.1%)
  • Adjusted operating profit increased to EUR 2.5 million (1.1) and adjusted operating profit margin was 7.3% (4.5%)
  • Earnings per share was EUR 0.21 (-0.03)

January-June 2026 in brief

  • Order intake increased by 2.9% to EUR 64.8 million (Q1-Q2 2025: 63.0)
  • Revenue increased by 29.4% to EUR 64.8 million (50.1)
  • Operating profit was EUR 3.9 million (0.9) and operating profit margin 6.0% (1.8%)
  • Adjusted operating profit increased significantly to EUR 4.0 million (1.8) and adjusted operating profit margin was 6.2% (3.6%)
  • Earnings per share was EUR 0.39 (-0.05)

Guidance for the full year 2026 (clarified)

Exel Composites expects revenue and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly in 2026 compared to 2025.

President and CEO Paul Sohlberg

Exel delivered a strong first half of 2026, with growth accelerating further in the second quarter. High demand across several of our strategic customer industries, combined with strong execution, supported this favorable development.

Revenue in the second quarter increased by 39.7% year on year to EUR 34.6 million. Growth was driven by higher deliveries in the Energy customer industry, where revenue nearly doubled year on year, and by continued strong demand in defense-related applications. Revenue in Buildings and Infrastructure also developed positively, while demand in other customer industries remained more mixed.

Adjusted operating profit doubled to EUR 2.5 million, and the adjusted operating profit margin improved to 7.3% (4.5%). Larger customer deliveries and improved utilization supported the increase in profitability. We also acted early in response to cost pressures affecting manufacturing industries and worked closely with our customers and suppliers to mitigate the impact of these pressures. Together with continued cost discipline and operational improvements, these measures supported the positive profitability development.

Our commercial position remained strong: order intake grew by 21.5% year on year to EUR 34.5 million, and the order backlog at the end of June was EUR 98.6 million, more than twice the comparison-period level. The backlog remained unchanged from the beginning of the year despite the strong revenue development. We continued to develop existing long-term customer relationships and pursue new ones, as closer cooperation can improve capacity planning, delivery security and operational efficiency for both parties.

Both business units contributed strongly to the favorable development. Engineered Solutions' revenue increased by 30.1% year on year, supported by higher volumes under long-term customer agreements, including the multi-year conductor core agreements. Industrial Solutions' revenue increased by 81.6% year on year, driven by higher deliveries to wind customers, as expanded production capacity supported greater delivery volumes.

The strong profitability development and disciplined working capital management resulted in good cash generation. Net cash flow from operating activities was positive EUR 6.3 million during the first half. This enabled us to continue planned growth investments in certain production capabilities and equipment upgrades, which led to a temporary increase in capital expenditure to EUR 5.1 million in the same period.

We continued to advance the priorities of our strategy by scaling up production in India, improving utilization and refining our production setup to serve customers more efficiently.

Earlier customer call-offs together with strong execution, supported the strong first half performance and accelerated the conversion of our order backlog. We are pleased by this earlier phasing of revenue and adjusted operating profit, while our outlook and full-year expectations remain unchanged.

Accordingly, we reiterate our guidance for 2026: Exel Composites expects revenue and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly compared to 2025.

The first half performance reflects the progress we are making in executing our strategy and demonstrates Exel's improved capabilities. I want to thank the entire Exel team for their commitment, and our customers, partners and shareholders for their continued trust.

Consolidated key figures

Q2Q2ChangeQ1-Q2Q1-Q2ChangeQ1-Q4
EUR thousand unless otherwise indicated20262025%20262025%2025
Revenue34,64824,80939.764,82650,08729.4103,194
Operating profit2,389772209.63,905885341.22,212
% of revenue6.93.1 6.01.8 2.1
Adjusted operating profit 1)2,5291,129124.04,0451,811123.43,628
% of revenue7.34.5 6.23.6 3.5
EBITDA3,5632,01377.06,2103,46479.37,133
Adjusted EBITDA 1)3,7032,37056.26,3504,390458,548
Profit before tax 2,161-2,926173.83,933-5,168176.1-5,736
Profit for the period1,469-2,898150.72,609-5,133150.8-6,073
Profit for the period excluding non-controlling interest1,473-2,724154.12,751-4,790157.4-5,490
% of revenue 4.3-11.0 4.2-9.6 -5.3
Shareholders' equity30,16628,8034.730,16628,8034.728,092
Interest-bearing liabilities34,50432,9454.734,50432,9454.734,370
Cash and cash equivalents12,5697,30572.112,5697,30572.111,942
Net interest-bearing liabilities21,93425,640-14.521,93425,640-14.522,428
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2)2.13.1-32.42.13.1-32.42.6
Capital employed64,67061,7484.764,67061,7484.762,461
Return on equity, %19.8-39.0150.717.9-33.6153.3-20.1
Return on capital employed, %15.25.1198.112.43.0317.03.6
Equity ratio, %30.832.9-6.630.832.9-6.632.2
Net gearing, %72.789.0-18.372.789.0-18.379.8
Net cash flow from operating activities3,594-376-1056.56,275-3,830-263.9-963
Net cash flow from investing activities-2,542-733246.7-5,010-1,925160.3-1,045
Capital expenditure2,582679280.25,0531,902165.63,133
% of revenue7.52.7 7.83.8 3.0
Research and development costs1,11198213.12,1131,9339.33,792
% of revenue3.24.0 3.33.9 3.7
Order intake34,54228,42721.564,82963,0312.9168,627
Order backlog98,58946,621111.598,58946,621111.598,719
Earnings per share, diluted and undiluted, EUR0.21-0.03914.90.39-0.05965.1-0.05
Equity per share, EUR 4.290.271,500.114.290.271,500.310.26
Average share price, EUR9.970.372,616.068.950.362,386.110.37
Average number of shares, diluted and undiluted, 1,000 shares 3)7,033105,947-937,037106,016-93105,810
Employees, average73060520.670762413.2632
Employees, end of period74962420.074962420.0667

1) Excluding material items affecting comparability, such as restructuring costs, impairment losses and reversals, and costs related to planned or realized business acquisitions or disposals
2) Last 12 months' adjusted EBITDA
3) Exel's reverse share split executed in March 2026 combined each fifteen shares into one share. Average number of shares excludes treasury shares.

Revenue by business unit

Q2Q2ChangeQ1-Q2Q1-Q2ChangeQ1-Q4
EUR thousand20262025%20262025%2025
Engineered Solutions BU26,27220,19730.150,23141,29021.783,869
Industrial Solutions BU8,3764,61181.614,5888,78966.019,308
Other0.01.0-100.07.88.4-7.117.4
Total34,64824,80939.764,82650,08729.4103,194

Revenue by customer industry

Q2Q2ChangeQ1-Q2Q1-Q2ChangeQ1-Q4
EUR thousand20262025%20262025%2025
Buildings and infrastructure5,9924,53132.310,8849,9529.421,348
Industrial3,5734,255-16.06,6717,760-14.013,898
Energy10,6335,32099.919,97710,36892.723,128
Transportation4,6744,3148.310,3759,7346.619,585
Other9,7756,38953.016,91912,27437.825,235
Total34,64824,80939.764,82650,08729.4103,194

Vantaa, 14 August 2026

Exel Composites Plc
Board of Directors

Results briefing

We welcome investors, analysts and media representatives to join the online results briefing today at 1:00 PM EEST. The briefing will be presented by President and CEO Paul Sohlberg and CFO Mikko Rummukainen and will be held in English.

To attend, please register in advance at https://investors.exelcomposites.com/q2-2026-briefing

A link to the event will be sent to registered participants prior to the briefing.

Additional information

Lauri Haavisto, Director, Investor Relations
investor@exelcomposites.com
+358 20 754 1214

Exel Composites in brief

Exel Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite profiles and tubes made with pultrusion and pullwinding technologies and a pultrusion technology forerunner in the global composite market. Our forward-thinking composite solutions made with continuous manufacturing technologies serve customers in a wide range of industries around the world. You can find our products used in applications in diverse industrial sectors such as wind power, transportation and building and infrastructure.

Our R&D expertise, collaborative approach and global footprint set us apart from our competition. Our composite solutions help customers save resources, reduce products' weight, improve performance and energy efficiency, and decrease total lifetime costs. We want to be the first choice for sustainable composite solutions globally.

Headquartered in Finland, Exel Composites employs over 600 forward-thinking professionals around the world and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. To find out more about our offering and company please visit www.exelcomposites.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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