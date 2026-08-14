Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in July

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 14.8.2026 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 5.9% in July, or by 5.4% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales continued to grow in July, in total by 5.9%. Sales grew in all three divisions. Sales for the grocery trade division increased by 3.9%. Sales for the building and technical trade division increased by 6.2% in comparable terms, and growth was particularly strong in technical trade, where it totalled 10.7%. Sales grew in all car trade businesses. Sales for car trade increased by 11.0% and sales for sports trade by 6.9%," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €584.6 million in July, up by 3.9%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 5.1%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales decreased by 1.8%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €398.8 million in July, up by 7.4%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 6.2%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 2.7% in comparable terms. Sales in technical trade increased by 10.7% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 7.2% in Finland, 7.5% in Sweden, 5.7% in Norway, 3.5% in Denmark and 9.6% in Poland.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €133.7 million in July, representing an increase of 10.5%. Car trade sales grew by 11.0%; sales increased in new cars, used cars and services. Sports trade sales increased by 6.9%.

Kesko Group sales in July 2026 totalled €1,114.4 million, representing an increase of 5.9%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in July 2026:

July 2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 480.3 +5.3 +5.3 Kespro 104.2 -1.8 -1.8 Grocery trade, total 584.6 +3.9 +3.9 Building and home improvement trade 208.9 +4.2 +2.7 Technical trade 196.8 +11.5 +10.7 Building and technical trade, total 398.8 +7.4 +6.2 Car trade 119.7 +11.0 +11.0 Sports trade 14.0 +6.9 +6.9 Car trade, total 133.7 +10.5 +10.5 Common functions and eliminations -2.6 Grand total 1,114.4 +5.9 +5.4 Finland, total 896.0 +5.5 +5.5 Other countries, total 218.4 +7.5 +5.3 Grand total 1,114.4 +5.9 +5.4

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-July 2026:

1.1.-31.7.2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 3,134.6 +3.9 +3.9 Kespro 684.9 -0.5 -0.5 Grocery trade, total 3,819.5 +3.0 +3.0 Building and home improvement trade 1,650.0 +13.4 +4.7 Technical trade 1,448.9 +10.8 +10.3 Building and technical trade, total 3,048.3 +12.1 +7.1 Car trade 729.6 +4.3 +4.3 Sports trade 96.2 +3.7 +3.7 Car trade, total 825.7 +4.3 +4.3 Common functions and eliminations -17.2 Grand total 7,676.3 +6.5 +4.7 Finland, total 5,917.0 +4.1 +4.1 Other countries, total 1,759.3 +15.6 +6.7 Grand total 7,676.3 +6.5 +4.7

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments and other structural arrangements completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in July 2026 compared to July 2025:

July January-July Grocery trade 0 0 Kespro 0 0 Building and technical trade, Finland 0 0 Building and technical trade, Sweden 0 +1 Building and technical trade, Norway 0 0 Building and technical trade, Denmark 0 0 Car trade service business 0 0

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.



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