Micron Technology, Inc.: Micron Ventures Launches $250 Million Fund to Invest in the Next Generation of AI

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today launched the Micron Ventures Paradigm Fund, a $250 million investment vehicle built to partner with the companies shaping the future of AI. Micron Ventures' third and largest fund to date, the Paradigm Fund will invest across the full AI technology stack, from model architectures and compute infrastructure to enterprise applications and physical AI.

As AI advances from generative models to systems that can reason, act and interact with the physical world, the demands on compute, memory and storage change. The Paradigm Fund is structured to give Micron deeper partnerships with the innovators shaping these shifts and earlier insight into the technologies that will define the future of AI infrastructure.

"We're in an exciting era of paradigm shifts, each one redefining what AI can do and what it requires," said Rene Hartner, vice president of corporate development at Micron. "These advancements converge on one common need: high-performance memory and storage solutions. Micron's Paradigm Fund will invest in and partner with startups driving these innovations and strengthen our ability to deliver leading memory and storage solutions to meet the growing AI demands."

The Micron Ventures Paradigm Fund will focus on four interconnected domains where AI innovation is expected to shape future memory and storage needs:

Model architecture - advances in AI model architecture and data infrastructure that shape future compute, memory and storage needs

advances in AI model architecture and data infrastructure that shape future compute, memory and storage needs Compute - how AI workloads are processed, moved and optimized, including in-memory compute, next-generation networking and data center efficiency

how AI workloads are processed, moved and optimized, including in-memory compute, next-generation networking and data center efficiency Enterprise applications - how AI transforms complex industries, including semiconductor design and manufacturing

how AI transforms complex industries, including semiconductor design and manufacturing Physical AI - robotics and new device form factors that extend AI into the physical world

The Paradigm Fund builds on Micron Ventures' Fund I (launched in 2019) and Fund II (launched in 2022, still actively deploying capital). With the addition of the Paradigm Fund, Micron Ventures' total capital commitment increases to $550 million.

Micron believes the AI era is still in its early stages, and that the advances ahead will reshape how industries operate and how intelligence is delivered. Through the Paradigm Fund, Micron Ventures is investing now in startups and companies that will define the demands of tomorrow's AI infrastructure, so that Micron and its customers have the memory solutions they need when each new paradigm arrives.

To learn more, visit micron.com/ventures.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications from cloud to edge. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology and product leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron's comprehensive portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR solutions deliver the speed, efficiency, and scale today's workloads demand, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

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