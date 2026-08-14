Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce the release of The Hazard Below, an educational documentary about the orphan oil/gas well crisis in the United States featuring original interviews with key figures in the environmental services space, in addition to first-hand footage of well-plugging work being performed by Zefiro and its crews.

The 25-minute documentary is led by global financial reporter Lyndsay Malchuk, and features exclusive interviews with environmental experts including Adam Peltz (Director and Senior Attorney for the Environmental Defense Fund) and Ted Boettner (Senior Researcher for the Ohio River Valley Institute). Additionally, Zefiro Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Luke Plants guides Ms. Malchuk through visits to multiple wells, including an active plugging project being undertaken by Zefiro. Zefiro's CEO Catherine Flax is also interviewed, where she discusses the magnitude of the unplugged well crisis and the impact of methane leaks.

The Hazard Below can be viewed for no cost via this link: https://hazardbelowmovie.com

Zefiro Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Luke Plants is pictured at right, being interviewed by Lyndsay Malchuk as part of The Hazard Below, a documentary about plugging orphan wells in the United States

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The Hazard Below is produced and distributed by Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton Finance") of Hanover, Germany, a capital markets communications firm active since 2005. Apaton Finance was engaged by Zefiro under a consulting services agreement that includes production of articles and content based on publicly disclosed information for distribution through German and English language channels, along with research pieces and media production. For more information, please visit Apaton Finance's website at the following link: www.apaton.com

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, "Our team is very excited about working with Apaton, who has done a fantastic job with producing The Hazard Below. This documentary will be instrumental to how we tell Zefiro's story, which is ultimately about much more than simply plugging oil and gas wells. The big picture of how these wells get left behind and forgotten about provides important context for the persisting environmental hazard of methane leaks and contamination of the water table, and Lyndsay Malchuk articulates quite well how Zefiro fits into that equation as public and private efforts continue to push for the remediation of these environmental liabilities. We are grateful for all of Apaton's hard work to produce this documentary for Zefiro, and I strongly recommend taking the 25 minutes to watch The Hazard Below for anybody who wants to know more about orphaned oil and gas wells in the United States."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a North American environmental services company focused on strategically addressing asset retirement obligations and reducing methane emissions. With fully integrated operations, Zefiro quantifies emissions from oil/gas operations, provides turnkey decommissioning services, and generates carbon offsets. Zefiro's suite of solutions takes a holistic approach to generating cost-effective and stable energy, while eliminating negative environmental impacts.

For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

Notice Regarding References to Zefiro Entities

In this press release, the standalone name/term "Zefiro" collectively refers to both (i) Zefiro Methane Corp. (incorporated in the province of British Columbia, Canada) and (ii) Subsidiaries of Zefiro Methane Corp. unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context. Likewise, first-person linguistic mechanisms such as "We", "Our", and "Us" also collectively refer to Zefiro Methane Corp. and its subsidiaries unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context.

For instances in which a precise entity must be identified, the exact legal name of the entity in question will generally be stated (e.g., "Zefiro Methane Corp." would refer to this entity only and not any of its subsidiaries).

This convention is used only for convenience to facilitate simple and plain-language disclosures to investors, and a comprehensive overview of Zefiro Methane Corp.'s subsidiaries that are collectively referred to with the "Zefiro" name/term can be found in the Company's most recent MD&A, which can be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Performance and reception of the documentary referenced in the press release; and (vi) Potential outcomes from the Company's engagement of an IR service provider; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

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Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.