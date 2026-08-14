Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE
H1-26: substantial increase of all major KPIs
init is delivering: sales, EBIT and order intake strongly increased compared to the H1-25 period. In particular its "INIT Passenger Intelligence" segment improved the EBIT by ~200% yoy. The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance. We therefore leave estimates and the EUR 68 TP unchanged and confirm our Buy recommendation.
You can download the research here: init20260814
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2383244 14.08.2026 CET/CEST
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