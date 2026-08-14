K33 AB: Cboe Europe to Admit K33 Shares to Trading

K33 AB (publ) ("K33" or the "Company") announces that Cboe Europe intends to admit K33's shares to trading, with admission expected on 2 September 2026. The admission will provide investors with an additional venue for trading K33 shares and broaden access to the K33 among European and international investors.

The admission has been initiated by Cboe Europe and will be supplementary to K33's existing admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Cboe Europe is one of Europe's leading equities trading venues, serving a broad range of market participants, including international and regional banks, retail brokers, proprietary trading firms and large institutional investment firms. Expanding trading liquidity in European SMEs and growth companies is a core element of Cboe Europe's strategy.

"We welcome Cboe Europe's decision to admit K33 shares to trading. Broader access through one of Europe's leading trading venues is a positive development for K33 and our shareholders, and has the potential to support increased liquidity and visibility among European and international investors," says Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33.



"As K33 continues to grow, we want the market for our shares to develop alongside the business. K33 offers investors exposure to the growing digital asset economy through both our crypto brokerage and our Bitcoin treasury, while our clients benefit from secure and efficient access to digital assets, deep market expertise and high-touch service."

K33's shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker K33. The admission to Cboe Europe does not involve the issuance of new shares and requires no action from existing K33 shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@k33.com

Web: k33.com/ir

About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).