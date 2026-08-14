Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that visible gold has been observed in drill core at the Central Zone of the Bald Hill Antimony Property in New Brunswick, Canada. Visible gold (VG) was identified in Central Zone Drill Hole BHC-26-13 at 165.85 meters depth. Examination of the occurrence using a portable XRF reported 285 g/t Gold.

Photos Below Show the Visible Gold:





Photo 1: Gold Identified in Drill Hole BHC-13 at a Depth of 165.85 Meters. Note labeled VG



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Photo 2: Confirmation of Gold by Portable XRF. Note the result of 285 ppm Au is Equal to 285 gram/tonne gold. A single occurrence of visible gold while significant does not indicate the average assay grade of the yet to be received sample width.



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Photo 3: Gold Contained in Pyrite Drill Hole BHC-26-13 at 165.85 m.



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Central Zone

The Central Zone is one of the "New Zones" identified at Bald Hill. It is located approximately 150 to 200 meters south of the Main Zone along strike and thought to be a continuation of the Main Zone. While gold is known to be associated with the Bald Hill Main Zone this is the first identification of visible gold in drilling. Drill hole BHC-26-13 is located near the southern end of the exposed Central Zone and is testing the southern extent of mineralization. The drill hole was aimed to test at depth below a surface trench that contained Stibnite. The gold is seen within pyrite in quartz vein hosted by altered porphyritic rhyolite.

Mr. James Atkinson, PGeo, CEO of Antimony Resources commented, "This is a very exciting discovery. While we have suspected the presence of gold associated with the antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization at Bald Hill and we have received assays indicating the presence of gold; this is the first instance of observing gold in the drill core. While we understand that Bald Hill is dominantly an antimony deposit, the association of antimony and gold is well known worldwide. The presence of gold in the Bald Hill Deposit could add to the economic potential of the deposit. The occurrence of gold in pyrite was initially observed by one of our core loggers, Rosa Toth and subsequently confirmed by our senior geologist, Wazir Khan, and verified by XRF analysis.

We look forward to further exciting results from the Central Zone and the other newly identified areas of mineralization outside the Main Zone."

Central Zone

Drilling is ongoing at the newly identified Central Zone where trenching by ATMY and previous operators has identified antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization. (see Press Release Dated June 25, 2026). This zone had not been drilled in the past and our current program will be a preliminary test of the mineralization below the antimony-bearing stibnite observed in surface trenches.





Figure 1: Location of Drill Holes and Trenches at Central Zone, Bald Hill. Note the location relative to the southern extent of the Main Zone



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The Press Release dated July 27, 2026 provided geological descriptions of drillholes into the Central Zone. The presence of stibnite mineralization (the main host for the antimony mineralization) has been noted in the drill holes. Assays have not been received for these holes. The presence of visible gold adds to the potential of the Central Zone.

QA/QC

Samples from the drilling rigs are transported to our secure Core Handling Facility where they are examined by our geotechnical staff. Once the information on core conditions including RQD, lost core etc. are recorded and the core is confirmed to be intact and orderly it is logged and marked for sampling by our professional geological staff. The marked core for sampling is cut by diamond say one half is returned to the box for safekeeping, and one half is placed in plastic bags. The bags are sealed and placed in larger canvas bags for shipment to the Activation Labs Processing facility in Fredericton where they are crushed and prepared for shipment to the assay lab in Ancaster Ontario. The samples are analyzed using Actlabs Method Code 1E3 Aqua Regia ICPOES for the multi element and Code 1A2 Fire Assay AA for gold. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are inserted in the sample runs which include a known standard for antimony and gold, a core duplicate, a blank, and a pulp duplicate. Activation Labs also has standard QA/QC protocols which are reported with each assay batch. Activation Laboratories in an internationally accredited assay Laboratory.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable grades and widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT, SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

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Source: Antimony Resources Corp.