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WKN: A2P70U | ISIN: SE0007184189 | Ticker-Symbol: S3V
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 08:02
3,290 Euro
+0,92 % +0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 13:30 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genova Property Group AB: Genova successfully completes issue of additional green senior unsecured bonds of MSEK 100 under outstanding green framework

Genova Property Group AB (publ) ("Genova" or the "Company") has today successfully issued green subsequent senior unsecured bonds of MSEK 100 with maturity on 15 May 2030 under its green bonds framework of MSEK 600 with ISIN SE0028900XXX (the "Green Subsequent Bonds"). Following the issuance of the Green Subsequent Bonds, a total nominal amount of MSEK 500 will be outstanding under the framework. The Green Subsequent Bonds will be issued at a price of 100.343 % of the nominal amount corresponding to a coupon of 3-month STIBOR plus 340 basis points. Genova intends to apply for admission to trading of the Green Subsequent Bonds on the sustainable bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the Green Subsequent Bonds will be used in accordance with Genova's green finance framework.

Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige acts as arranger and sole bookrunner in respect of the issuance of the Green Subsequent Bonds. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB acts as legal advisor.

For further information, please contact:
CEO, Michael Moschewitz, mobile +46 (0)70-713 69 39, michael.moschewitz@genova.se

About Genova
Genova Property Group AB (publ) is a dynamic property company with extensive expertise in various segments of the property market. The company aims to drive sustainable value growth through active property management, urban development, project development and property transactions in Sweden. As of 30 June 2026, Genova owned properties valued at approximately SEK 10.7 billion and the company held a substantial building rights portfolio. Genova's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2020.

Genova Smålandsgatan 12 - 111 46 Stockholm - www.genova.se


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

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