RedChip Companies, Inc.: First Phosphate and BioVie Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with First Phosphate Corp. (NASDAQ:PHOS)(CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF)(FSE:KD0) and BioVie Inc. (Nasdaq:BIVI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, August 15, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, August 16, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

PHOS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/phos_access

BIVI: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bivi_access

John Passalacqua, Founder and CEO of First Phosphate, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the company's progress in advancing its Bégin-Lamarche phosphate project and building a vertically integrated North American supply chain for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Passalacqua highlights approximately $21.5 million in non-repayable Canadian government funding secured within six months for mine concentrator development, road infrastructure and power transmission, which, together with the company's treasury, provides funding to advance the project through feasibility, permitting and toward a final investment decision. He also discusses growing government and international support for high-purity igneous phosphate as a strategic input for Western LFP battery supply chains, including interest from Canada, the United States, Europe and the G7.

Passalacqua outlines the anticipated growth in demand for LFP materials across energy storage, robotics, mobility, drones and other applications and explains how First Phosphate's mine-to-market strategy is designed to integrate its high-purity phosphate resource through purified phosphoric acid and LFP cathode active material production, supporting the onshoring of the LFP battery supply chain in North America.

Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss topline results from the Company's Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating bezisterim in Parkinson's disease.

Do highlights statistically significant improvements versus placebo across measures of motor and non-motor symptoms, as well as biomarker findings that the Company believes support bezisterim's potential impact on neuroinflammation and disease progression. He also outlines BioVie's next steps for the Parkinson's program, including continued analysis of the clinical data, preparation for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, planning for a potential pivotal Phase 3 registrational trial and the potential reactivation of partnering discussions.

Do also discusses the Company's fully enrolled, 200-patient long COVID trial, supported by a $13 million grant, with topline data targeted for after Labor Day. He identifies the continued advancement of bezisterim in Parkinson's disease, the upcoming long COVID data readout and potential regulatory and partnering developments as key catalysts for investors to watch.

PHOS and BIVI are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate (NASDAQ:PHOS)(CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF)(FSE:KD0) is a mineral exploration and development and clean technology company dedicated to building and reshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market supply chain for the production of LFP batteries in North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security. First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche property, located in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec, Canada, represents a rare North American igneous phosphate resource producing high-purity phosphate characterized by very low levels of impurities.

About BioVie, Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological disorders and advanced liver disease. Its lead candidate, bezisterim (NE3107), targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, which are believed to be key drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Bezisterim is also being studied for long COVID, where persistent inflammation is thought to underlie symptoms such as brain fog and fatigue.

In liver disease, BioVie is advancing BIV201, a continuous infusion of terlipressin treatment that has received FDA Orphan and Fast Track designations. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, and the Company plans to study BIV201 in a Phase 3 trial for the reduction of further decompensation in patients with cirrhosis and ascites. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected broadcast of interviews, the future plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, products, technologies, clinical development, regulatory pathways, commercial opportunities, partnerships, revenue potential, growth prospects, and anticipated milestones or catalysts of First Phosphate Corp. and Biovie, Inc. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability of each company to execute its business strategy, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, successfully develop and commercialize its products and technologies, secure and maintain strategic partnerships, obtain financing, maintain compliance with applicable listing standards, and other risks described in each company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Neither First Phosphate Corp., Biovie, Inc., nor RedChip Companies undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/first-phosphate-and-biovie-interviews-to-air-nationally-on-the-r-1207281