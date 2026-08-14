Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Board Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2026

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

(" Richmond Hill" or the " Company")

Board Change

Richmond Hill Resources plc ("Richmond Hill" or the "Company") announces that Ryan Dolder has resigned from the board with immediate effect to concentrate on his other business opportunities.

The Board would like to thank Ryan for his contribution and service to the Company during his tenure and wishes him every success for the future.

Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080