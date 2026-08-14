Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Bohrungen sind fast abgeschlossen. Was jetzt kommt, könnte noch wichtiger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40D13 | ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32 | Ticker-Symbol: V39
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 08:04
0,012 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RICHMOND HILL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RICHMOND HILL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.08.2026 16:36 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Board Change

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Board Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2026

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

(" Richmond Hill" or the " Company")

Board Change

Richmond Hill Resources plc ("Richmond Hill" or the "Company") announces that Ryan Dolder has resigned from the board with immediate effect to concentrate on his other business opportunities.

The Board would like to thank Ryan for his contribution and service to the Company during his tenure and wishes him every success for the future.

Richmond Hill Resources

Hamish Harris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Clear Capital Limited (Broker)

Bob Roberts

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.