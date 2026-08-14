Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Board Change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
14 August 2026
Richmond Hill Resources Plc
(" Richmond Hill" or the " Company")
Board Change
Richmond Hill Resources plc ("Richmond Hill" or the "Company") announces that Ryan Dolder has resigned from the board with immediate effect to concentrate on his other business opportunities.
The Board would like to thank Ryan for his contribution and service to the Company during his tenure and wishes him every success for the future.
Richmond Hill Resources
Hamish Harris
Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western
Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Clear Capital Limited (Broker)
Bob Roberts
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080
Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com