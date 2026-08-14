Adding AI-Driven, Quantum-Resistant Cyber Risk Mitigation to Its Quantum-Secured Edge Platform. Data Vault® Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) will be enhanced with automatic cybersecurity check and resolution capabilities.PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced they have signed a definitive agreement under which Datavault AI will acquire 100% of CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF), a cybersecurity company offering a patented, AI-enabled platform for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, in an all-cash transaction structured as a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The acquisition is expected to bring CyberCatch's AI-enabled continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation platform into Datavault AI's Quantum Private Network (QPN) GPU ecosystem, addressing a global information security market that Gartner projected would reach $213 billion in 2025.Under the definitive agreement, Datavault AI will acquire all of CyberCatch's issued and outstanding common shares, approximately 26.8 million shares, for USD $94,500,000 in cash, representing USD $3.53 per share to CyberCatch's shareholders. All outstanding dilutive securities of CyberCatch will be exchanged on a cashless-exercise basis. Upon closing, subject to customary board, stock exchange, and any necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, CyberCatch is expected to operate as a subsidiary of Datavault AI from San Diego, California, with CyberCatch founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Sai Huda serving as President of the subsidiary and reporting to Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.Strategic RationaleThe combination is positioned at the intersection of two of cybersecurity's largest secular markets. According to Gartner (2025), worldwide end-user spending on information security was projected to reach $213 billion in 2025, underscoring the scale of the market CyberCatch's platform is expected to serve within Datavault AI's SanQtum-secured edge ecosystem.Threat actors are increasingly using AI to breach networks and deploy ransomware within minutes of first contact. According to CrowdStrike's 2026 Global Threat Report, AI-enabled adversary attacks rose 89% year-over-year in 2025, and the average eCrime breakout time, the time from initial intrusion to data exfiltration, fell to 29 minutes, a 65% increase in adversary speed compared to 2024.The combination is also positioned for the post-quantum security era. Google has set 2029 as its internal deadline to migrate authentication systems to quantum-resistant cryptography, and separate Google Quantum AI research has found that the qubit threshold required to break widely used elliptic curve cryptography is an order of magnitude lower than previously estimated, suggesting the timeline for a cryptographically relevant quantum computer may be shorter than previously assumed. CyberCatch is converting its patent-pending, multi-authority, attribute-based encryption with revocation ("MARS-MABE") technology to attain quantum resistance, and combining MARS-MABE with continuous agentic AI penetration testing is expected to create a next-generation cybersecurity stack applicable across healthcare, defense, manufacturing, financial services, and energy.About CyberCatch's Platform and LeadershipCyberCatch's patented, AI-enabled continuous cybersecurity compliance and risk mitigation platform uses generative AI to confirm that all legally required controls are in place and to calculate a Cyber Hygiene Score, and uses agentic AI to continuously simulate threat-actor tactics, techniques, and procedures, perform penetration tests, and calculate a Cyber Breach Score. The platform is designed to detect gaps for prompt remediation before a threat actor can exploit them.The platform tests cybersecurity controls continuously from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out, and social engineering, mapping to NIST CSF 2.0, NIST 800-171, CMMC 2.0, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and other regulated frameworks, replacing once-a-year manual penetration tests with continuous agentic AI penetration testing using specialized skill-set agents. Most companies cannot afford the human experts and time a comprehensive penetration test requires, and those that can typically perform one only once a year; a gap CyberCatch's platform is designed to close across sectors and geographies.CyberCatch's agentic AI solution is comprised of specialized agents with the skill sets of an attacker, each performing specific tasks such as reconnaissance, vulnerability detection, selection of attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures, vulnerability exploitation, evidence gathering, reporting, and risk mitigation recommendations. The platform provides dashboard reporting mapped to cybersecurity control failures and compliance status against frameworks such as NIST CSF 2.0, NIST 800-171, CMMC, HIPAA, CAN/DGC 104, and EU NIS, among others, for root cause analysis and targeted risk mitigation.CyberCatch's patent-pending MARS-MABE technology is designed to provide several advantages over current RSA and AES-256 encryption, including granting data access only when fine-grained user attributes are met, limiting user access to fine-grained data subsets, and enabling instant revocation of user access to data subsets without the need to re-encrypt the entire data set, providing speed and cost savings.CyberCatch is led by founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Sai Huda, a globally recognized cybersecurity expert, author of Next Level Cybersecurity, co-author of Canada's National Cybersecurity Standard, and inventor of USPTO Patent No. 11,297,094, "Automated and Continuous Cybersecurity Assessment with Measurement and Scoring." He is the former founder and CEO of Compliance Coach, which was acquired by FIS, where he served as GM, Risk, Information Security, and Compliance Solutions.CyberCatch's board and advisory board include Tom Ridge, former special assistant to the U.S. President and first Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Dr. Marv Langston, former Director of Information Systems at DARPA and Cybersecurity Chief for the U.S. Navy; and Scott Tait, former U.S. Navy Commander and National Security Advisor to the Joint Chiefs at the Pentagon.CyberCatch's customers span the U.S. defense supply chain, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, education, and public sectors. The company's capabilities were extended through its February 2026 acquisition of multi-authority attribute-based encryption technology, now branded MARS-MABE, and through 2026 reseller and referral partnerships, including with Speridian Technologies, an IT services company serving more than 500 enterprise customers, and additional reseller partners to U.S. government agencies, including Sterling Advisors Group.Platform Integration Across the Datavault AI StackFollowing closing, CyberCatch's AI-enabled software-as-a-service platform is expected to operate as the cybersecurity and continuous-compliance layer across Datavault AI's existing technology suite. This is expected to include Datavault AI's DataValue®, DataScore®, and Information Data Exchange® (IDE®) running on Available Infrastructure's SanQtum quantum-resistant, zero-trust edge platform; the Company's Acoustic Sciences division technologies (WiSA®, ADIO®, Sumerian®) and IDE® deployments serving sports, entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy customers; and federal and regulated-industry customer workloads where continuous compliance attestation against NIST, CMMC, ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS frameworks is increasingly a precondition for procurement, audit, and renewal.The proposed acquisition is intended to give Datavault AI customers and partners an integrated path from secure compute through AI-driven data analytics, with continuous compliance attestation at every layer.Management Commentary"Cybersecurity is no longer a separate stack from data and AI," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "It is the precondition for both. CyberCatch's continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation platform is expected to add to DataValue, DataScore, and IDE a real-time risk and compliance signal at every node of our edge fleet, from federal contractors to enterprise data customers.""Datavault AI's quantum-ready edge platform is exactly the next-generation infrastructure our customers and the marketplace in critical sectors such as defense, healthcare, and financial services need cybersecurity built into," said Sai Huda, founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of CyberCatch. "Joining Datavault AI gives our customers a clear path to a unified secure-data platform with continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation built in."Transaction OverviewCyberCatch will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Datavault AI upon closing. The transaction is subject to requisite CyberCatch shareholder approval, court approval of the plan of arrangement in British Columbia, any necessary approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, and other customary closing conditions.About CyberCatchCyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled software-as-a-service solution that delivers continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical sectors. The CyberCatch platform is designed to address the root cause of successful cyberattacks, security gaps from control deficiencies, by first helping organizations implement mandated and necessary controls, then continuously and automatically testing those controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out, and social engineering, to identify and help remediate control failures. Learn more at https://www.cybercatch.com.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.About Datavault AIDatavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, asset valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless high-definition sound transmission technologies, with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multichannel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at https://dvlt.ai.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the proposed acquisition of CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. by Datavault AI Inc. pursuant to a definitive agreement and its structuring as an all-cash transaction by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia); the receipt of all required CyberCatch shareholder, court, regulatory, and stock exchange approvals; the anticipated timing and completion of the closing of the transaction; CyberCatch's continued operation as a San Diego-based subsidiary of Datavault AI following closing; the integration of CyberCatch's AI-enabled continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation platform across Datavault AI's DataValue, DataScore, and Information Data Exchange (IDE) offerings and across the SanQtum-secured edge platform; the expected conversion of CyberCatch's MARS-MABE encryption technology to post-quantum cryptography; and the anticipated commercial, technical, and regulatory benefits of the proposed combination, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that one or more closing conditions, including requisite CyberCatch shareholder approval and court approval of the plan of arrangement, are not satisfied or are satisfied on terms unacceptable to the parties; the risk that required stock exchange, regulatory, or other approvals are delayed or not obtained; integration risk associated with the proposed acquisition of CyberCatch and its operations, customer base, and personnel; the Company's ability to execute on the integration of CyberCatch's continuous compliance platform across the Company's existing technology suite and SanQtum-secured edge platform; risks relating to the conversion of MARS-MABE encryption to post-quantum cryptography and the broader transition timeline for post-quantum security; competitive conditions in the AI computing, enterprise data services, and cybersecurity markets; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; and risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets and cybersecurity compliance; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.Industry and Market DataWithin this press release, we reference information and statistics regarding the market for our products. We have obtained some of this information and statistics from various independent third-party sources, including independent industry publications, reports by market research firms and other independent sources. Some data and other information contained in this press release are also based on management's estimates and calculations, which are derived from our review and interpretation of internal surveys and independent sources. Data regarding the industries in which we compete and our market position and market share within these industries are inherently imprecise and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties beyond our control, but we believe they generally indicate size, position and market share within this industry. While we believe such information is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. While we believe our internal company research and estimates are reliable, such research and estimates have not been verified by any independent source. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industry's future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause our future performance to differ materially from our assumptions and estimates. As a result, you should be aware that market, ranking and other similar industry data included in this press release, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be reliable.Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks and CopyrightsWe own or have rights to use various trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the ©, ®, and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, tradenames, service marks or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties.© 2026 Datavault AI Inc. All Rights Reserved.ContactsMedia Contactmarketing@dvlt.aiInvestor ContactEdward BargerVP, Investor Relationsir@dvlt.aiInvestor Contact - CyberCatchInvestor Relations, CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.Phone: 1-866-756-2923Email: info@cybercatch.com

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