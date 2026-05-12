Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch" or "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering a patented, AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation and Canadian SME Magazine, a leading business intelligence publication with 32,000 small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) subscribers in Canada, are pleased to announce that the publication will market CyberCatch's educational solution to its subscribers as well as to the approximately 1.2 million SMEs at large in Canada.

According to 2025 IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report:

The average cost of a data breach in Canada increased by 10.4% from 2024 to CAD$6.98 million in 2025.

The use of unauthorized AI tools drove up costs by an average of CAD$308,000 per breach.

According to CrowdStrike's 2026 Global Threat Report:

In 2025, there was an 89% increase in attacks by AI-enabled adversaries year-over-year with AI being used to automate reconnaissance and shorten time to intrusion.

The average breakout time also fell to 29 minutes, a 65% increase in speed from prior year.

"Canadian SME Magazine is pleased to educate our thousands of SME subscribers and the approximately 1.2 million SMEs at large in Canada and urge that they train everyone in the team so they can serve as a strong human firewall and use AI responsibly to stay safe. CyberCatch's solution is highly effective and most affordable, so should be an easy and smart decision to adopt," said SK Uddin, Publisher, Canadian SME Magazine.

"CyberCatch is delighted that Canadian SME Magazine is leading the way to keep Canadian SMEs proactive. Cyber and AI risk is front and center for all organizations and SMEs must recognize the rapidly evolving threats and that a key to success is to continually educate the human firewall on both fronts," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

To learn more about CyberCatch's innovative cybersecurity awareness and AI awareness training solution for Canadian SMEs and watch demos, visit https://cybercatch.com/canadiansme.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions; the strategic benefits of the Transaction; and the benefits of the Transaction to shareholders. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delays or changes in plans with respect to projects or capital expenditures; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses as anticipated, labour disputes and other risks of the cybersecurity industry. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Source: CyberCatch

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297068

Source: CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.