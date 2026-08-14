DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMEDS AI Announces Its Board of Directors Approved September 9, 2026 as the Payment Date of the Previously Announced Distribution of Dream Bowl Meme Coin I Tokens to Record Holders of Common Stock and other Eligible Equity Securities

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMEDS AI," "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company leveraging its Health IT infrastructure and artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx combined with blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to provide integrated solutions for the compliant delivery of healthcare and monetization of health data by market participants, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") fixed September 9, 2026 (the "Payment Date") as the date on which the previously announced distribution (the "Distribution") of Dream Bowl Meme Coin I tokens (the "Dream Bowl Tokens") will be paid to record stockholders of DataMEDS (, the "Record Holders") as of the close of business on August 7, 2026 (the "Record Date").

The Record Holders will be entitled to receive fifty (50) Dream Bowl Tokens for each one (1) share of common stock of the Company ("Common Stock") held (or for each one (1) share of Common Stock issuable or deemed issuable upon exercise or conversion of such other eligible securities). There are currently 3,072,633 common shares of DataMEDS outstanding and DataMEDS plans to distribute approximately 153,631,650 million Dream Bowl Tokens to the Record Holders.

DataMEDS intends to list the Dream Bowl Tokens on the Biconomy exchange on biconomy.com ("Biconomy"), a global centralized cryptocurrency exchange, in the third quarter of 2026. DataMEDS believes that such listing may deliver liquidity and allow for broad distribution of such tokens for the Record Holders.

The Payment Date may be changed by the Board for any reason at any time prior to the actual Payment Date, and the payment of the Distribution is conditioned upon the Board not having revoked the Dividend prior to the Payment Date, including for a material change to the solvency or surplus analysis presented to the Board.

It is anticipated that, in order to receive the Dream Bowl Tokens, the Record Holders will be required to open a digital wallet with Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault") and execute an Opt-In Agreement, pursuant to which such holders will agree, among other things, to the payment conditions set forth therein, and acknowledge that such holders understand the process for receiving the Dream Bowl Tokens, that the Board may change the Payment Date or revoke the Distribution prior to the Payment Date, and that the Dream Bowl Tokens may not have or maintain any value.

The Company will provide further instructions regarding wallet setup, token access, and payment process in a subsequent communication prior to the Payment Date to ensure that all Record Holders can properly claim and receive their tokens.

The Dream Bowl Token is a digital collectible intended solely for personal, non-commercial use. The Dream Bowl Token does not in and of itself: (i) represent or confer any equity, voting, dividend, profit-sharing, or ownership rights in the Company or any other entity; (ii) provide any right to receive monetary payments, distributions, or appreciation; or (iii) create any expectation of profit or reliance on the managerial or entrepreneurial efforts of the Company or others. The Dream Bowl Token is not designed or intended to function as an investment, currency, or financial product, and it is not being offered, sold, or distributed for fundraising or capital-raising purposes. Use of the Dream Bowl Token is limited to entertainment, event-access, and digital-collectible functions. Any transferability features are provided solely to support personal digital item portability and not to facilitate or imply investment or speculative use.

For more information on DataMEDS AI, Inc., refer to www.datamedsai.com

About DataMEDS AI, Inc.

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (formerly Wellgistics Health) is a leading Health IT company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDSeds AI incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into the Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy and pharmacy services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: future events, including DataMEDS AI, Inc.'s payment of the Dream Bowl Tokens and the timing thereof (including that the Board may change the Payment Date) and the Company's intention to deliver liquidity and broad distribution of the Dream Bowl Tokens. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance.; the Company's plans to expand into telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory services; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DataMEDS AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMEDS AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-ai-announces-its-board-of-directors-approved-september-9-202-1207617