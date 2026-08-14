Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Bohrungen sind fast abgeschlossen. Was jetzt kommt, könnte noch wichtiger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A42A69 | ISIN: US9495032057 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.08.26 | 21:56
1,440 US-Dollar
-1,34 % -0,020
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATAMEDS AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATAMEDS AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2026 23:26 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMEDS AI Announces Its Board of Directors Approved September 9, 2026 as the Payment Date of the Previously Announced Distribution of Dream Bowl Meme Coin I Tokens to Record Holders of Common Stock and other Eligible Equity Securities

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMEDS AI," "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company leveraging its Health IT infrastructure and artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx combined with blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to provide integrated solutions for the compliant delivery of healthcare and monetization of health data by market participants, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") fixed September 9, 2026 (the "Payment Date") as the date on which the previously announced distribution (the "Distribution") of Dream Bowl Meme Coin I tokens (the "Dream Bowl Tokens") will be paid to record stockholders of DataMEDS (, the "Record Holders") as of the close of business on August 7, 2026 (the "Record Date").

The Record Holders will be entitled to receive fifty (50) Dream Bowl Tokens for each one (1) share of common stock of the Company ("Common Stock") held (or for each one (1) share of Common Stock issuable or deemed issuable upon exercise or conversion of such other eligible securities). There are currently 3,072,633 common shares of DataMEDS outstanding and DataMEDS plans to distribute approximately 153,631,650 million Dream Bowl Tokens to the Record Holders.

DataMEDS intends to list the Dream Bowl Tokens on the Biconomy exchange on biconomy.com ("Biconomy"), a global centralized cryptocurrency exchange, in the third quarter of 2026. DataMEDS believes that such listing may deliver liquidity and allow for broad distribution of such tokens for the Record Holders.

The Payment Date may be changed by the Board for any reason at any time prior to the actual Payment Date, and the payment of the Distribution is conditioned upon the Board not having revoked the Dividend prior to the Payment Date, including for a material change to the solvency or surplus analysis presented to the Board.

It is anticipated that, in order to receive the Dream Bowl Tokens, the Record Holders will be required to open a digital wallet with Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault") and execute an Opt-In Agreement, pursuant to which such holders will agree, among other things, to the payment conditions set forth therein, and acknowledge that such holders understand the process for receiving the Dream Bowl Tokens, that the Board may change the Payment Date or revoke the Distribution prior to the Payment Date, and that the Dream Bowl Tokens may not have or maintain any value.

The Company will provide further instructions regarding wallet setup, token access, and payment process in a subsequent communication prior to the Payment Date to ensure that all Record Holders can properly claim and receive their tokens.

The Dream Bowl Token is a digital collectible intended solely for personal, non-commercial use. The Dream Bowl Token does not in and of itself: (i) represent or confer any equity, voting, dividend, profit-sharing, or ownership rights in the Company or any other entity; (ii) provide any right to receive monetary payments, distributions, or appreciation; or (iii) create any expectation of profit or reliance on the managerial or entrepreneurial efforts of the Company or others. The Dream Bowl Token is not designed or intended to function as an investment, currency, or financial product, and it is not being offered, sold, or distributed for fundraising or capital-raising purposes. Use of the Dream Bowl Token is limited to entertainment, event-access, and digital-collectible functions. Any transferability features are provided solely to support personal digital item portability and not to facilitate or imply investment or speculative use.

For more information on DataMEDS AI, Inc., refer to www.datamedsai.com

About DataMEDS AI, Inc.

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (formerly Wellgistics Health) is a leading Health IT company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDSeds AI incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into the Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy and pharmacy services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: future events, including DataMEDS AI, Inc.'s payment of the Dream Bowl Tokens and the timing thereof (including that the Board may change the Payment Date) and the Company's intention to deliver liquidity and broad distribution of the Dream Bowl Tokens. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance.; the Company's plans to expand into telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory services; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DataMEDS AI Media Contact
James Lambert, Vice President
Rubenstein Public Relations
Phone: 212.805.3024
Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMEDS AI Investor Contact
Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-ai-announces-its-board-of-directors-approved-september-9-202-1207617

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.