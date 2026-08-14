Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF) ("Critical One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 1,000,000 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of CDN$1.10 per FT Share for gross proceeds of CDN$1,100,000, being the second tranche of a larger issuance of 6,116,910 FT Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$6,728,601 (the "Offering").

In connection with the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid CDN$66,000 in finder's fees, and issued 60,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$1.65 per common share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of closing.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The Company closed an initial tranche of the Offering on July 31, 2026 for gross proceeds of CDN$5,628,601, consisting of the issuance of 5,116,910 FT Shares at a price of CDN$1.10 per FT Share.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals and upstream energy company focused on metals essential to energy, technology and national defence supply chains. The Company is advancing the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, which provides Critical One with direct exposure to antimony, a critical metal of increasing strategic importance to Western nations, as well as meaningful gold exploration potential across the property. Backed by seasoned management expertise, Critical One is positioned to advance high-value mineral projects aligned with the rising demand for secure critical minerals supply. The Company also holds uranium and copper assets in Namibia, providing additional exposure to critical minerals and energy metals.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated uses of the proceeds raised from the private placement.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the Company will be able to use the proceeds from the private placement as currently anticipated and described herein.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company will not have sufficient resources in order to carry out its exploration plans as currently anticipated.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309744

Source: Critical One Energy Inc.