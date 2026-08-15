

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has added six new holdings to his investment portfolio, including Netflix, Visa, Mastercard, Alcon, Intercontinental Exchange and S&P Global, marking his biggest portfolio overhaul in several years.



Ackman said on Thursday that his investment funds began acquiring shares during the second quarter, including his newly listed Pershing Square USA fund. He said the companies were selected because he expects their earnings to grow strongly, which he considers a key driver of long-term investment value.



The additions come as Ackman's funds have faced a challenging year. Through July, Pershing Square USA was down 3.5 percent, while London-listed Pershing Square Holdings fell 9.2 percent, compared with a 10 percent gain for the S&P 500 total return index.



Ackman has also added Microsoft this year after its shares declined following earnings, betting that the company's AI investments would support a recovery.



Ackman's portfolio traditionally holds fewer than a dozen companies and currently includes Microsoft, Uber Technologies, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, among others.



The new positions are expected to appear in regulatory 13F filings, which investors closely monitor for clues about major fund managers' investment strategies.



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