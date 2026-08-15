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PR Newswire
15.08.2026 16:24 Uhr
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Creality Launches SPARKX i7 Nano: Bringing Compact Multi-Color Printing to €299

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a global leader in the 3D printing industry, announced the availability of the SPARKX i7 Nano, the latest addition to its i7 series. This desktop 3D printer saves space while delivering premium print quality across up to four colors. With a minimalist design that fits easily on a desk, the i7 Nano makes multi-color 3D printing more compact, affordable, and accessible.

Following the January debut of the i7 Color Combo, the i7 Nano is also built for smarter, more effortless 3D printing. It integrates AI-powered capabilities that simplify both creation and printing, including CubeMe for automatically turning 2D portraits into multi-color 3D models. A built-in 720p AI camera monitors prints for common failures such as spaghetti and air printing, while vibration compensation and dynamic pressure adjustment help maintain consistent print quality.

Beyond these shared features, the i7 Nano comes with an integrated spool holder and optimized filament layout, taking up less desktop space and making it easier to fit into compact workspaces. The spool holder mounts directly onto the printer body with a convenient snap-on design, eliminating the need for an external CFS Lite. This compact solution keeps the printer's footprint small while maintaining a clean appearance without compromising printing performance.

Paired with the new CFS nano Kit, a small unit mounted on top of the printer, the i7 Nano enables vibrant multi-color printing with automatic filament switching for up to four colors. The CFS nano features a dual-motor system, with one motor controlling filament channel switching and the other handling filament feeding and retraction. This ensures smooth and efficient color changes while keeping the overall setup streamlined. The CFS nano also allows quick installation without complex disassembly or modifications and is compatible with existing i7 units.

The i7 Nano features a build volume of 260 × 260 × 255 mm and a maximum printing speed of up to 500 mm/s. It supports a hardened steel nozzle with a maximum temperature of 300°C and multiple nozzle diameters, including 0.2, 0.4, 0.6, and 0.8 mm. It is also equipped with automatic bed leveling, RFID filament reading and automatic filament refill to deliver an easy-to-use and reliable printing experience for beginners.

The SPARKX i7 Nano with CFS nano Kit will be available starting from August 15 for €299 in Europe at the Creality EU Store.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/creality-launches-sparkx-i7-nano-bringing-compact-multi-color-printing-to-299-302852289.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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