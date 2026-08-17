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WKN: 633434 | ISIN: AU000000BSL0 | Ticker-Symbol: BH5
Frankfurt
17.08.26 | 08:10
20,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,00020,80008:34
20,20020,60008:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUESCOPE STEEL
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED20,2000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.