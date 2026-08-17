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Montag, 17.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100%iger Erfolg - in 70 Tagen Querschnittslähmung geheilt!
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WKN: A3EYCJ | ISIN: CH1300646267 | Ticker-Symbol: Q23
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 10:01
99,34 Euro
+1,08 % +1,06
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BUNGE GLOBAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUNGE GLOBAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,0899,0410:03
98,0899,0410:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMRIZE
AMRIZE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMRIZE AG40,510+0,32 %
ARCHER LIMITED2,295+1,10 %
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC159,35+0,09 %
BROKEN HILL GOLD LTD0,0900,00 %
BUNGE GLOBAL SA99,34+1,08 %
GREENFIRE RESOURCES LTD5,7000,00 %
HEAVY RARE EARTHS LIMITED0,0170,00 %
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB0,0560,00 %
NORAM DRILLING AS4,190+0,48 %
NORDIC FINANCIALS ASA0,1100,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.