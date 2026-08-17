Das Instrument 9ZZ AU0000232035 HEAVY RARE EARTHS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2026The instrument 9ZZ AU0000232035 HEAVY RARE EARTHS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2026Das Instrument 82T NO0013683409 NORDIC FINANCIALS NK 0,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2026The instrument 82T NO0013683409 NORDIC FINANCIALS NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2026Das Instrument R8K AU0000158636 PACGOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2026The instrument R8K AU0000158636 PACGOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2026Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2026The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2026Das Instrument J0J CH1430134226 AMRIZE AG DL 1000 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2026The instrument J0J CH1430134226 AMRIZE AG DL 1000 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2026Das Instrument Q23 CH1300646267 BUNGE GLOBAL S.A. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2026The instrument Q23 CH1300646267 BUNGE GLOBAL S.A. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2026Das Instrument WV8 US0534841012 AVALONBAY COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2026The instrument WV8 US0534841012 AVALONBAY COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2026Das Instrument B67 CA39525U1075 GREENFIRE RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2026The instrument B67 CA39525U1075 GREENFIRE RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2026Das Instrument 0QD SE0006421871 IMAGE SYSTEMS AB SK 4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2026The instrument 0QD SE0006421871 IMAGE SYSTEMS AB SK 4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2026Das Instrument 8SW BMG0451H2087 ARCHER LTD. NEW DL 0,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2026The instrument 8SW BMG0451H2087 ARCHER LTD. NEW DL 0,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2026