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WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QD
Frankfurt
11.09.26 | 08:01
0,037 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 09:45 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Image Systems AB: Image Systems' business unit Motion Analysis secures order worth approx. MSEK 3 from U.S. defense customer

Image Systems' business unit Motion Analysis has received a renewal order valued at 3 million SEK from a US defense customer. The order covers continued deployment of the company's motion analysis software and associated support services and reflects the customer's sustained confidence in Image Systems' technology for high-precision aerospace and defense test environments. The agreement is a one year term license with contract effective start September 2026.

"This renewed commitment from our customer demonstrates the strong value our solutions bring to demanding aviation and defense programs. We are proud to continue supporting their development initiatives with our advanced motion analysis technology",

says Andreas Ovemyr, CEO of Image Systems Motion Analysis

For further information, please contact:
Jan Molin
CEO
jan.molin@imagesystems.se

About Image Systems
Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis.
Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2025, the group had a turnover of SEK 169 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.
For more information, please visit our website: www.imagesystemsgroup.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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