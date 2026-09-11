Image Systems AB: Image Systems' business unit Motion Analysis secures order worth approx. MSEK 3 from U.S. defense customer

Image Systems' business unit Motion Analysis has received a renewal order valued at 3 million SEK from a US defense customer. The order covers continued deployment of the company's motion analysis software and associated support services and reflects the customer's sustained confidence in Image Systems' technology for high-precision aerospace and defense test environments. The agreement is a one year term license with contract effective start September 2026.

"This renewed commitment from our customer demonstrates the strong value our solutions bring to demanding aviation and defense programs. We are proud to continue supporting their development initiatives with our advanced motion analysis technology",

says Andreas Ovemyr, CEO of Image Systems Motion Analysis

For further information, please contact:

Jan Molin

CEO

jan.molin@imagesystems.se

About Image Systems

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis.

Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2025, the group had a turnover of SEK 169 million.

The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.

For more information, please visit our website: www.imagesystemsgroup.se