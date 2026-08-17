Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 17-Aug-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 10th August 2026 to Friday 14th August 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Price Paid (GBp) paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased 10/08/26 40,000 646.4932 644.5 650.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 16,094,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 172,952,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 10/08/2026 814 648.50 08:15:21 00082227749TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 872 647.00 09:12:09 00082230449TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 67 645.00 09:18:56 00082230622TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 849 646.00 09:30:31 00082231092TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 53 645.00 09:38:56 00082231429TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 3 645.00 09:41:46 00082231501TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 831 648.00 09:58:27 00082232133TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 773 648.00 10:18:33 00082232682TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 917 649.00 10:18:33 00082232681TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 751 650.00 11:52:09 00082234949TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 807 650.00 11:52:09 00082234948TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 820 648.00 11:55:56 00082235075TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 1053 646.00 12:04:17 00082235203TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 4409 645.50 13:43:48 00082237739TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 1603 645.50 13:43:48 00082237741TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 547 645.50 13:43:48 00082237740TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 900 647.50 14:14:29 00082239177TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 914 647.00 14:22:42 00082239502TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 884 647.00 14:22:42 00082239501TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 91 646.50 14:27:27 00082239876TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 239 646.50 14:27:27 00082239875TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 104 646.50 14:27:27 00082239874TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 916 646.00 14:30:43 00082239984TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 795 646.00 14:34:01 00082240234TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 851 646.00 14:41:01 00082240642TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 800 646.00 14:45:01 00082240876TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 769 647.50 14:49:36 00082241123TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 752 647.50 14:51:36 00082241238TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 863 646.50 14:53:36 00082241309TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 761 646.50 14:55:55 00082241404TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 277 646.50 14:55:55 00082241406TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 900 646.50 14:55:55 00082241405TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 863 645.00 15:11:35 00082242281TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 909 646.00 15:22:02 00082242803TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 1353 646.00 15:22:02 00082242802TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 918 646.00 15:36:20 00082243512TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 203 644.50 15:36:21 00082243513TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 82 644.50 15:38:32 00082243558TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 853 646.00 15:40:49 00082243634TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 819 645.00 15:42:27 00082243693TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 852 645.00 15:42:27 00082243692TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 1 645.00 15:42:27 00082243691TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 863 645.50 16:11:08 00082245024TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 810 645.50 16:11:08 00082245023TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 743 645.50 16:11:08 00082245022TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 897 645.50 16:11:08 00082245021TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 916 645.50 16:11:08 00082245020TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 800 646.00 16:11:08 00082245026TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 111 646.00 16:11:08 00082245025TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 69 648.50 16:19:42 00082245387TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 1320 648.50 16:19:42 00082245388TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 633 647.50 16:24:18 00082245553TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains. Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026. For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 439850 EQS News ID: 2383418 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)