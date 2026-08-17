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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 08:23
8,150 Euro
+0,62 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1008,30008:47
8,1508,25008:23
Dow Jones News
17.08.2026 08:33 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Aug-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 10th August 2026 to Friday 14th August 2026, 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf 
of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the 
table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary    Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares     Price Paid (GBp)    paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased 
10/08/26    40,000    646.4932        644.5     650.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 16,094,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 172,952,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction    Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary   price (GBp)  transaction  (UK  reference number venue 
       shares purchased           Time) 
10/08/2026  814          648.50      08:15:21     00082227749TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  872          647.00      09:12:09     00082230449TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  67           645.00      09:18:56     00082230622TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  849          646.00      09:30:31     00082231092TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  53           645.00      09:38:56     00082231429TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  3           645.00      09:41:46     00082231501TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  831          648.00      09:58:27     00082232133TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  773          648.00      10:18:33     00082232682TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  917          649.00      10:18:33     00082232681TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  751          650.00      11:52:09     00082234949TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  807          650.00      11:52:09     00082234948TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  820          648.00      11:55:56     00082235075TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  1053          646.00      12:04:17     00082235203TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  4409          645.50      13:43:48     00082237739TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  1603          645.50      13:43:48     00082237741TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  547          645.50      13:43:48     00082237740TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  900          647.50      14:14:29     00082239177TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  914          647.00      14:22:42     00082239502TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  884          647.00      14:22:42     00082239501TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  91           646.50      14:27:27     00082239876TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  239          646.50      14:27:27     00082239875TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  104          646.50      14:27:27     00082239874TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  916          646.00      14:30:43     00082239984TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  795          646.00      14:34:01     00082240234TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  851          646.00      14:41:01     00082240642TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  800          646.00      14:45:01     00082240876TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  769          647.50      14:49:36     00082241123TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  752          647.50      14:51:36     00082241238TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  863          646.50      14:53:36     00082241309TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  761          646.50      14:55:55     00082241404TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  277          646.50      14:55:55     00082241406TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  900          646.50      14:55:55     00082241405TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  863          645.00      15:11:35     00082242281TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  909          646.00      15:22:02     00082242803TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  1353          646.00      15:22:02     00082242802TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  918          646.00      15:36:20     00082243512TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  203          644.50      15:36:21     00082243513TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  82           644.50      15:38:32     00082243558TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  853          646.00      15:40:49     00082243634TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  819          645.00      15:42:27     00082243693TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  852          645.00      15:42:27     00082243692TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  1           645.00      15:42:27     00082243691TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  863          645.50      16:11:08     00082245024TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  810          645.50      16:11:08     00082245023TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  743          645.50      16:11:08     00082245022TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  897          645.50      16:11:08     00082245021TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  916          645.50      16:11:08     00082245020TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  800          646.00      16:11:08     00082245026TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  111          646.00      16:11:08     00082245025TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  69           648.50      16:19:42     00082245387TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  1320          648.50      16:19:42     00082245388TRLO0 XLON 
10/08/2026  633          647.50      16:24:18     00082245553TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains. Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026. For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 439850 
EQS News ID:  2383418 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2383418&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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