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WKN: A40Y4T | ISIN: CA95538Q1037 | Ticker-Symbol: LRA0
Stuttgart
17.08.26 | 14:17
0,886 Euro
-1,99 % -0,018
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEST POINT GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEST POINT GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8840,92614:39
0,8860,93010:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEST POINT GOLD
WEST POINT GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEST POINT GOLD CORP0,886-1,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.