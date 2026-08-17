Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on metallurgical column leach testing in support of a Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") on the Company's Mercur Project ("Mercur" or the "Project") located in Utah, U.S.A.

Previous metallurgical column leach testing on the Project was completed on composites that were deemed to represent typical oxide, non-refractory metallurgical behaviour at a consistent (12.6 mm or half inch) crush size and excluded cement agglomeration (see "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercur Gold Project, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA" prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, and RESPEC Company LLC dated May 2nd, 2025).

This year's column leach testing is focused on examining the impact of crush size and cement agglomeration on gold leachability, expanding the spatial and geological distribution of testing, as well as assessing the leachability of refractory (sulfidic and carbonaceous) materials that typically possess less favourable leaching characteristics.

The program is being undertaken for Revival Gold by Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA") at KCA's laboratory in Reno, Nevada.

Highlights

KCA crushed, homogenized, assayed, bottle rolled, and completed LECO, multielement analysis, and preg-robbing tests on eleven metallurgical composites from half PQ core samples collected during the 2025 field season from Main and South Mercur;

The composites were used to develop 18 column leach tests at crush sizes ranging from 100% passing 6.3 mm (0.25 inch) to 37.5 mm (1.5 inch);

Percolation tests were run on the 18 column samples. Two 6.25 mm (0.25 inch) and one 12.7 mm (0.5 inch) crush samples did not achieve the minimum percolation required and were agglomerated with 2.0 kg/T cement prior to loading into the columns;

Column leaching was initiated at various dates during May, June, and July and is ongoing (see Table 1). Average leach extractions to date for the nine oxide material columns are 81% for gold and 16% for silver. Average leach extractions to date for the nine refractory material columns are 43% for gold and 31% for silver.

Results to date are preliminary and will be reconciled when tail assays from the columns are available following completion of the program this fall. Plans for additional PFS metallurgical testing are ongoing.

"Revival Gold's 2026 column leach testing at Mercur is progressing with interim results continuing to support the amenability of material to conventional crushed ore heap leaching," said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. "The data from this year's metallurgical testing program together with extensive available cyanide soluble assay data will help refine recovery and processing assumptions for the PFS targeted for completion by the end of Q1 next year," added Agro.

Table 1: Preliminary Column Leach Test Summary

Mineral

Resource

Area Geologic

Formation Oxide/

Refractory Crush

Size Leach

Duration Sodium

Cyanide

Consumption Hydrated

Lime

Added Cement

Added Gold

Grade Silver

Grade Gold

Leached Silver

Leached (mm) (days) (kg/T) (kg/T) (kg/T) (g/T) (g/T) (%) (%) East Walls Upper Mercur Refractory 12.5 63 1.21 2.50 1.01 0.47 36% 91% East Walls Upper Mercur Refractory 6.3 35 1.08 3.00 1.01 0.47 1% 1% East Walls Lower Mercur Refractory 12.5 63 0.65 0.50 0.86 8.01 66% 8% East Walls Breccia Oxide 12.5 55 0.68 0.75 0.48 1.26 81% 7% Rover Upper Mercur Refractory 12.5 63 0.90 0.75 0.52 0.56 45% 68% Rover Lower Mercur Refractory 25 63 0.91 0.75 0.51 13.41 48% 14% Rover Lower Mercur Refractory 12.5 63 1.02 0.75 0.51 13.41 66% 22% Rover Lower Mercur Refractory 6.3 63 0.87 0.50 0.51 13.41 51% 20% Rover Lower Mercur Oxide 37.5 48 0.50 1.00 0.62 12.31 86% 13% Rover Lower Mercur Oxide 12.5 55 0.59 0.50 0.62 12.31 85% 11% Rover Lower Mercur Oxide 6.3 48 0.47 2.00 0.62 10.83 94% 26% West Walls Lower Mercur Refractory 12.5 63 0.65 0.50 0.53 8.89 54% 19% West Walls Breccia Oxide 12.5 35 0.36 0.50 0.47 1.82 64% 14% South Mercur Upper Mercur Oxide 12.5 63 0.49 0.50 0.90 0.39 66% 20% South Mercur Upper Mercur Refractory 12.5 55 1.55 15.54 0.94 0.26 23% 35% South Mercur Lower Mercur Oxide 37.5 48 0.44 2.00 0.78 0.38 80% 4% South Mercur Lower Mercur Oxide 12.5 36 0.56 2.00 0.78 0.38 90% 21% South Mercur Lower Mercur Oxide 6.3 33 0.55 2.00 0.78 0.38 85% 25%

Qualified Person

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Executive Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its U.S. exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: the interim results of the 2026 metallurgical column leach testing program, the amenability of material to conventional crushed ore heap leaching with economic recovery, the potential of such results to support a PFS for an economic deposit, and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

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Source: Revival Gold Inc.