Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration diamond drill results from the Bench Target, at the Company's flagship Tower Mountain Property, 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights:

TM21-107X (Extension) intersected 228.5 metres averaging 0.557 g/t Au;

(Extension) intersected 228.5 metres averaging 0.557 g/t Au; TM21-107/107X (Combined) intersected 340.4 metres averaging 0.530 g/t Au;

TM21-107X is the extension of TM21-107 which terminated in mineralization in 2021. TM21-107X is the extension hole targeting a large block of Inferred Resource estimated by the Company's 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). The objective of TM21-107X was to upgrade the Inferred Resource to the Indicated Resource classification. TM21-107/107X is located 300 metres east of holes TM21-120 (399 metres averaging 0.458 g/t Au), TM22-134 (318 metres averaging 0.452 g/t Au) and TM22-135 (464 metres averaging 0.51 g/t Au). Collectively, these holes establish the western boundary of the core brecciation-alteration target. All three (3) holes noted above included multiple intervals of elevated gold grades ranging from 20 to 150 metres averaging between 0.70 g/t to 1.0 g/t Au. The elevated grades typically represent up to 50% of the total mineralized interval reported.

TM21-107/107X is interpreted to define the eastern edge of the targeted brecciated-altered horizon. As with hole TM26-210 (661.5 metres averaging 0.554 g/t Au), mineralization occurs entirely within a sub-vertical, variably brecciated and altered sequence of intermediate volcanics and alkalic intrusives parallel to the central Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC") The brecciated sequence is cut by millimetre scale quartz-carbonate-tourmaline stockworks. Pyrite, ranging from trace to 5% (locally) is persistent throughout all observed lithologies except for the minor, barren intermediate to mafic dikes that represent less than 10% of the drilled intervals reported.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO, states, "TM21-107/107X is our second infill hole targeting the estimated inferred resources at the Bench Target. It establishes the eastern margin of the core mineralization which is currently drill traced over an area of 75,000 to 100,000 square metres to depths of up to 600 metres from surface. Mineralization remains open at depth and grades appear to be increasing at depth. TM21-107X returned average grade 60% higher than TM21-107 over essentially the same downhole interval length. Based on the results of TM26-210 and TM21-107/107X we are adjusting our infill drill program to follow up on these latest drill hole results and maximize the conversion of inferred resources to the indicated resource classification. We continue to operate two drills on a 24/7 basis and anticipate completion of the planned infill drilling by the end of September as planned.

Table 1.0 - TM21-107/107X - Collar Location, Bearing and Dip

Easting Northing Elevation Bearing Dip Total Depth 300888 5377514 310.3 73.2 -52 246.2

Table 2.0 (below) summarizes the entirety of TM21-107/107X from the bedrock-overburden contact to the end of the hole. The hole lies entirely within the 2026 MRE optimized pit limit. TM21-107X targeted a significant area of inferred resources greater than 1.0 g/t centered on Section 5377500 N, supported by a single drill hole.

Table 2.0 -Significant Results Summary - TM21-107/107X

Hole ID From To Interval Au Metal Factor True Width

(metres) (metres) (metres) (g/t) (Au g x metres) (metres) TM21-107 0.00 5.80 OVERBURDEN

5.80 204.20 198.40 0.347 68.8 UNKNOWN including 5.80 12.50 6.70 0.639 4.3 UNKNOWN and 12.50 42.50 30.00 0.163 4.9 UNKNOWN and 42.50 56.00 13.50 0.046 0.6 UNKNOWN and 56.00 72.50 16.50 0.157 2.6 UNKNOWN and 72.50 110.00 37.50 0.042 1.6 UNKNOWN and 110.00 126.50 16.50 0.157 2.6 UNKNOWN and 126.50 192.50 66.00 0.692 45.7 UNKNOWN and 192.50 204.20 11.70 0.159 1.9 UNKNOWN END OF TM21-107 TM21-107X 204.20 209.50 5.30 0.098 0.5 UNKNOWN

209.50 438.00 228.50 0.557 127.3 UNKNOWN including 209.50 310.50 101.00 0.445 44.9 UNKNOWN and 310.50 323.50 13.00 0.093 1.2 UNKNOWN and 323.50 379.50 56.00 0.456 25.5 UNKNOWN and 379.50 386.80 7.30 1.788 13.1 UNKNOWN and 386.80 399.50 12.70 0.511 6.5 UNKNOWN and 399.50 413.60 14.10 0.096 1.4 UNKNOWN and 413.60 415.80 2.20 2.015 4.4 UNKNOWN and 415.80 419.80 4.00 0.011 0.0 UNKNOWN and 419.80 438.00 18.20 1.665 30.3 UNKNOWN and 438.00 447.00 9.00 0.238 2.1 UNKNOWN and 447.00 451.20 4.20 0.072 0.3 UNKNOWN

True width cannot be estimated at this time for TM21-107/107X as the hole failed to completely transect the entirety of the drill target. There is insufficient information at this time to estimate True Width.

Table 3.0 (below) presents the individual sample results for the entirety of TM21-107/107X

Table 3.0 - TM21-107/107X Interval Results

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 5.8 6.5 3.660

65 66.5 0.056

125 126.5 0.167 6.5 8 0.127

66.5 68 0.079

126.5 128 0.472 8 9.5 0.267

68 69.5 0.132

128 129.5 0.337 9.5 11 0.449

69.5 71 0.598

129.5 131 0.354 11 12.5 0.305

71 72.5 2.690

131 132.5 0.176 12.5 14 0.200

72.5 74 0.059

132.5 134 0.338 14 15.5 0.222

74 75.5 0.035

134 135.5 0.271 15.5 17 0.268

75.5 77 0.030

135.5 137 0.553 17 18.5 0.181

77 78.5 0.076

137 138.5 0.053 18.5 20 0.088

78.5 80 0.013

138.5 140 0.029 20 21.5 0.111

80 81.5 0.045

140 141.5 0.018 21.5 23 0.174

81.5 83 0.079

141.5 143 0.071 23 24.5 0.077

83 84.5 0.026

143 144.5 0.716 24.5 26 0.082

84.5 86 0.033

144.5 146 2.290 26 27.5 0.112

86 87.5 0.047

146 147.5 0.113 27.5 29 0.047

87.5 89 0.114

147.5 149 0.600 29 30.5 0.254

89 90.5 0.172

149 150.5 3.420 30.5 32 0.202

90.5 92 0.016

150.5 152 0.250 32 33.5 0.194

92 93.5 0.014

152 153.5 0.110 33.5 35 0.212

93.5 95 0.041

153.5 155 0.523 35 36.5 0.112

95 96.5 0.019

155 156.5 3.120 36.5 38 0.142

96.5 98 0.020

156.5 158 1.200 38 39.5 0.241

98 99.5 0.017

158 159.5 0.747 39.5 41 0.176

99.5 101 0.002

159.5 161 2.120 41 42.5 0.159

101 102.5 0.025

161 162.5 0.636 42.5 44 0.080

102.5 104 0.002

162.5 164 1.360 44 45.5 0.070

104 105.5 0.078

164 165.5 0.774 45.5 47 0.022

105.5 107 0.024

165.5 167 0.982 47 48.5 0.042

107 108.5 0.035

167 168.5 0.760 48.5 50 0.042

108.5 110 0.036

168.5 170 0.039 50 51.5 0.034

110 111.5 0.111

170 171.5 0.430 51.5 53 0.021

111.5 113 0.387

171.5 173 1.100 53 54.5 0.041

113 114.5 0.234

173 174.5 0.783 54.5 56 0.063

114.5 116 0.097

174.5 176 0.122 56 57.5 0.436

116 117.5 0.063

176 177.5 0.177 57.5 59 0.374

117.5 119 0.067

177.5 179 0.719 59 60.5 0.166

119 120.5 0.032

179 180.5 0.150 60.5 62 0.080

120.5 122 0.154

180.5 182 0.909 62 63.5 0.034

122 123.5 0.087

182 183.5 0.535 63.5 65 0.195

123.5 125 0.327

183.5 185 0.167

Table 3.0 - TM21-107/107X Interval Results (continued)

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 185 186.5 0.662

243.7 245.2 2.710

303.7 305.2 0.423 186.5 188 0.276

245.2 246.7 0.374

305.2 306.7 0.111 188 189.5 0.312

246.7 248.2 0.124

306.7 308.2 0.294 189.5 191 0.072

248.2 249.7 0.108

308.2 309.7 0.352 191 192.5 1.620

249.7 251.2 1.650

309.7 311.2 0.171 192.5 194 0.210

251.2 252.7 0.299

311.2 312.7 0.172 194 195.5 0.154

252.7 254.2 0.231

312.7 314.2 0.142 195.5 197 0.236

254.2 255.7 0.118

314.2 315.5 0.063 197 198.5 0.194

255.7 257.2 0.351

315.5 316.6 0.154 198.5 200 0.040

257.2 258.7 3.780

316.6 317.7 0.089 200 201.5 0.054

258.7 260.2 0.658

317.7 319.2 0.006 201.5 203 0.318

260.2 261.7 0.136

319.2 320.5 0.032 203 204.2 0.051

261.7 263.2 0.378

320.5 321.5 0.012 204.2 205.7 0.084

263.2 264.7 0.418

321.5 322.7 0.063 205.7 207.2 0.168

264.7 266.2 0.539

322.7 324.2 0.633 207.2 208.7 0.043

266.2 267.7 0.319

324.2 325.4 0.131 208.7 210.2 0.471

267.7 269.2 0.184

325.4 326.2 0.516 210.2 211.7 0.251

269.2 270.7 1.080

326.2 327.7 0.901 211.7 213.2 0.066

270.7 272.2 0.860

327.7 329.2 0.353 213.2 214.7 0.044

272.2 273.7 0.643

329.2 330.3 0.140 214.7 216.2 0.472

273.7 275.2 0.314

330.3 331.3 0.409 216.2 217.7 0.506

275.2 276.7 0.267

331.3 332.7 0.180 217.7 219.2 0.240

276.7 278.2 0.160

332.7 334.2 0.200 219.2 220.7 0.062

278.2 279.7 0.623

334.2 335.2 0.081 220.7 222.2 0.196

279.7 281.2 0.522

335.2 336.7 0.261 222.2 223.7 0.320

281.2 282.7 0.218

336.7 338.2 0.223 223.7 225.2 0.385

282.7 284.2 0.200

338.2 339.7 0.372 225.2 226.7 0.161

284.2 285.7 0.307

339.7 341.2 0.198 226.7 228.2 0.840

285.7 287.2 0.099

341.2 342.7 0.676 228.2 229.7 0.285

287.2 288.7 0.121

342.7 344.2 1.450 229.7 231.2 0.335

288.7 290.2 0.139

344.2 345.4 0.676 231.2 232.7 0.214

290.2 291.7 0.157

345.4 346.4 0.414 232.7 234.2 0.312

291.7 293.2 0.574

346.4 347.2 0.186 234.2 235.2 0.397

293.2 294.7 0.757

347.2 348.7 1.050 235.2 236.2 0.056

294.7 296.2 0.605

348.7 350.2 0.448 236.2 237.7 0.344

296.2 297.7 0.185

350.2 351.7 0.304 237.7 239.2 0.316

297.7 299.2 0.096

351.7 353.2 0.339 239.2 240.7 0.539

299.2 300.7 0.212

353.2 354.7 0.436 240.7 242.2 0.509

300.7 302.2 0.093

354.7 356.2 0.601 242.2 243.7 0.162

302.2 303.7 0.828

356.2 357.7 0.287

Table 3.0 - TM21-107/107X Interval Results (continued)

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 357.7 359.2 0.435

411.7 412.8 0.019







359.2 360.7 0.678

412.8 413.8 0.738







360.7 362.2 0.542

413.8 415 3.080







362.2 363.7 0.166

415 416.2 0.010







363.7 365 1.130

416.2 417.7 0.003







365 366.1 1.340

417.7 419 0.021







366.1 367.2 0.266

419 420.5 0.670







367.2 368.2 0.239

420.5 422 1.810







368.2 369.7 0.168

422 423.2 0.579







369.7 371.2 0.477

423.2 424.2 0.425







371.2 372.7 0.091

424.2 425.2 5.060







372.7 374.2 0.181

425.2 426.7 1.890







374.2 375.7 0.500

426.7 428.2 1.250







375.7 377.2 0.609

428.2 429.7 5.940







377.2 378.7 0.230

429.7 431.2 2.450







378.7 380.2 1.470

431.2 432.7 0.411







380.2 381.7 2.000

432.7 434.2 0.360







381.7 383.2 2.130

434.2 435.7 0.465







383.2 384.7 1.720

435.7 437.2 0.831







384.7 386 1.590

437.2 438.7 0.176







386 387.5 0.520

438.7 440.2 0.407







387.5 388.9 0.879

440.2 441.7 0.174







388.9 390.4 0.296

441.7 443.2 0.113







390.4 391.5 0.260

443.2 444.7 0.395







391.5 392.5 0.248

444.7 446.2 0.163







392.5 393.6 1.100

446.2 447.6 0.094







393.6 395.1 0.549

447.6 449.1 0.037







395.1 396.5 0.570

449.1 450.4 0.091







396.5 397.5 0.357















397.5 398.7 0.257















398.7 400.2 0.112















400.2 401.7 0.162















401.7 402.8 0.120















402.8 403.9 0.155















403.9 404.9 0.127















404.9 406.2 0.010















406.2 407.7 0.003















407.7 409.2 0.130















409.2 410.7 0.168















410.7 411.7 0.032

















Figure 1.0 - Cross Section 5377500 N (Looking North) 100 metre Influence.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309596_2723ecade4650ac2_001full.jpg

Figures 2 through 4 present core photos from 394.1 to 445.6 metres. Note there is a -0.8 metre error between the actual meterage and the photograph labeling.

Figure 2.0 - TM21-107X 394.1m to 411.1m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309596_2723ecade4650ac2_002full.jpg

Figure 3.0 - TM21-107X 411.1m to 428.3m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309596_2723ecade4650ac2_003full.jpg

Figure 4.0 - TM21-107X 428.3m to 445.6m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/309596_2723ecade4650ac2_004full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Diamond drilling utilizes NQ diameter tooling. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical, physical properties and geological data. Samples are identified, recorded, and cut in half by wet diamond saw. Half the core is sent for assay at an accredited laboratory with the remaining half core stored on site. A standard sample length of 1.5 meters is typically employed, varying only at major lithological contacts.

Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 10% of the sample stream. Certified standards and blank performance is monitored with any failures evaluated and investigated to determine if said failure is a result of error during submission. Any unexplained failures are identified and the five samples preceding and following the failure are re-assayed. Commencing in 2026, duplicate pulps are prepared at a rate of 1 in every 20 samples. The duplicate pulps are sent to a second independent analytical facility for analyses.

Activation Laboratories Ltd., Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the primary independent analytical service provider.

AGAT Laboratories, Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the secondary, independent analytical facility.

Samples are, received, dried, crushed to 80% passing 2.0 mm. A 250-gram sample is split and pulverized. Samples are analyzed for gold using a 30-gram lead collection fire assay fusion (FA) with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish. All assay results greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using a gravimetric analysis. All assays greater than 30.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using screen metallics where a representative 1000-gram sample is split sieved at 149µm. Assays are performed on the entire +149 µm fraction and two splits of the -149 µm fraction. A final assay is calculated based on the weight of each size fraction.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 7,625-hectare, 100%-owned Tower Mountain Property is beside the Trans-Canada highway, 40-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (pop. 120,000). Gold mineralization occurs in variably brecciated and altered rocks surrounding the calc-alkalic Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC"). Drilling to date has established an initial mineral resource parallel to the western contact of the intrusion representing approximately 25% of the TMIC halo.

The MRE has an effective date of January 19, 2026. A Technical Report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Tower Mountain Project, Ontario, Canada." is available on the Company's website at www.thundergoldcorp.com and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's Issuer profile.

The Report was prepared by Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM.; William Lewis, P.Geo., Tudorel Ciuculescu, P.Geo., and Richard Gowans, P.Eng., all of Micon International Limited ("Micon"), Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and CIM Definition Standards of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

The MRE is summarized as follows:

Tower Mountain Mineral Resource Estimate - January 19, 2026

Category Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Metal

('000 oz gold) Indicated 34.5 0.46 514 Inferred 211.1 0.45 3,053

Notes:

The effective date of this MRE is January 19, 2026. Messrs. William Lewis, P.Geo., Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM, and Tudorel Ciuculescu, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Persons (QPs) responsible for this MRE. The MRE has been classified in the Indicated and Inferred categories. At this time, there are no Measured resources at the Tower Mountain Project. The calculated gold cut-off grade is 0.19 g/t Au. An average specific gravity (SG) value of 2.77 g/cm3 was used. The MRE used economic assumptions for open pit mining. The following economic parameters were used for generating the cut-off grade: a gold price of US$3,000/oz, 80% recovery, open pit mining cost of US$3.0/t, processing costs of US$8.0/t, general and administration cost of US$3.5/t, transportation cost of US$2.5/oz of gold, and a royalty of 3%. The open pit used slope angles of 30° in overburden and 50° in fresh rock. The block model is orthogonal and has a parent block size of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m, with minimum sub-block size of 2.5 m x 2.5 m x 2.5 m. The open pit optimization used a re-blocked size of 10 m x 10 m x 10 m. The mineral resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards and Practices. Numbers have been rounded to the nearest million tonnes and nearest thousand ounces. Differences may occur in totals due to rounding. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration; however, it is reasonably expected that a significant portion of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded into Indicated Mineral Resources with further exploration. Micon QPs have not identified any legal, political, environmental, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources and of the estimate.

The remaining 75% of the TMIC halo demonstrates similar geology, alteration, and geophysical signatures and is untested by drilling.

A second gold trend, identified in 2026, outcrops at surface and is continuously mineralized over a 100-metre width. This gold mineralization occurs within Timiskaming-type conglomerates that have been traced for over 5.0 kilometres along a southwest trend paralleling the Thunder Lake Fault. The Company believes both targets offer opportunities to materially increase the total resource through systematic drilling.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold is advancing the Tower Mountain project in Thunder Bay, Ont. - an emerging gold system with the scale, consistency and quality to support a long-life, open-pit operation. Results from the disciplined drill programs have consistently reinforced confidence in the continuity and predictability of the discovery while highlighting significant potential for expansion across multiple zones of the Tower Mountain intrusive complex. With industry-leading drilling costs, existing infrastructure and a skilled local work force, Tower Mountain represents a rare combination of size, scalability and cost-effective growth.

At Thunder Gold, our vision is clear: to unlock a discovery that has the potential to become a transformational gold project, delivering long-term value for shareholders while contributing to the future of Canada's mining industry.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives and assumptions made as of the date of this news release, including the Company's plans regarding exploring its mineral exploration properties; anticipated results of geophysical surveys, drilling programs, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate funding on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law, to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or changes in management's estimates, projections or opinions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309596

Source: Thunder Gold Corp.