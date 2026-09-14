Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration diamond drill results from the Bench Target, at the Company's flagship Tower Mountain Property, 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights:

TM23-137X includes 294.0 metres averaging 0.418 g/t Au from collar to end of hole;

TM23-137X terminates with an interval of 27.0 metres averaging 0.830 g/t Au, including 15.0 metres averaging 1.128 g/t Au;

68% of TM23-137X returned assays greater than the cut-off grade defining the current Mineral Resource Estimate (Jan.19, 2026);

92% of TM23-137X returned assay results greater than 0.10 g/t Au, demonstrating the consistency and size of the system.

TM23-137X is an extension of TM23-137, completed in 2023, intersected three distinct gold bearing zones as follows:

41.0 metres averaging 1.81 g/t Au (CAPPED), including 1.5 metres averaging 941.0 g/t Au;

23.0 metres averaging 0.77 g/t Au and

58.0 metres averaging 0.83 g/t Au.

TM23-137X has extended gold mineralization an additional 294 metres from the end of TM23-137 and includes:

277.5 metres averaging 0.436 g/t Au

TM23-137X parallels the 650-metre long, sub-vertical zone of brecciated and altered volcanic-intrusive rocks defining the core of the Bench Target mineralization (Reference Figure 1.0). This hole targeted a large area of Inferred Resource estimated by the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") with the objective of converting all or a portion of the Inferred resource to the Indicated classification in the Q4, 2026 MRE update.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO states, "TM23-137X is yet another hole demonstrating the impressive continuity and consistency of the Tower Mountain mineralization that attracted me to join the company in 2022. The hole collared in, and remained in, consistent gold mineralization for 277.5 metres to the end of the hole, extending gold mineralization 150 metres (vertically) below the current resource model and optimized pit limit. Mineralization was intersected where predicted and persisted for the entirety of the hole, as predicted. Approximately 30% of TM23-137X falls within the current optimized pit constraining the current mineral resource for the project. The remaining 70% of the hole represents additional inferred resource potential. More importantly, this is the third deep hole in a row that extended the system and indicates that the system may be strengthening with depth."

Mineralization occurs entirely within a sub-vertical, variably brecciated and altered sequence of intermediate volcanics and alkalic intrusives parallel to the central Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC") The brecciated sequence is cut by millimetre-scale quartz-carbonate-tourmaline stockworks. Pyrite, ranging from trace to 5% (locally) is persistent throughout all observed lithologies except late dikes.

Table 1.0 (below) shows the collar location data for hole TM23-137X, coincident with the terminus of original hole TM23-137 completed in 2023.

Table 1.0 - TM23-137X - Collar Location, Bearing and Dip

Easting Northing Elevation Bearing Dip Total Depth 300650.2 5377851 77 98 -60 294

Figure 1.0 shows the locations and alignment of TM23-137X in plan.





Figure 1.0 Diamond Drill Plan - Tower Mountain Property

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Table 2.0 (below) summarizes the entirety of TM23-137X from the bottom of the original hole to the end of the hole which terminated in mineralization.

Table 2.0 - Summary of Results - TM23-137 / TM23-137X

Hole ID From To Interval Au True Width

(metres) (metres) (metres) (g/t) (metres) TM23-137 0.0 3.3 3.3 OVERBURDEN and 3.3 104.5 101.2 0.091 UNKNOWN and 104.5 146.9 42.4 22.899 UNKNOWN CAPPED 104.5 146.9 42.4 1.106 UNKNOWN includes 125.5 127.0 1.5 628.000 UNKNOWN CAPPED 125.5 127.0 1.5 12.000 UNKNOWN and 146.9 186.0 39.1 0.054 UNKNOWN and 186.0 196.5 10.5 1.306 UNKNOWN and 196.5 200.4 3.9 0.067 UNKNOWN and 200.4 231.5 31.1 0.263 UNKNOWN and 231.5 249.5 18.0 0.051 UNKNOWN and 249.5 273.5 24.0 0.495 UNKNOWN and 273.5 297.5 24.0 0.036 UNKNOWN and 297.5 702.0 404.5 0.453 UNKNOWN includes 297.5 349.5 52.0 0.490 UNKNOWN and 349.5 358.5 9.0 2.485 UNKNOWN and 358.5 408.0 49.5 0.250 UNKNOWN TM23-137X 408.0 414.0 6.0 0.046 UNKNOWN and 414.0 424.5 10.5 0.169 UNKNOWN and 424.5 702.0 277.5 0.436 UNKNOWN includes 424.5 447.0 22.5 0.397 UNKNOWN and 447.0 469.5 22.5 0.602 UNKNOWN and 469.5 486.0 16.5 0.167 UNKNOWN and 486.0 522.0 36.0 0.670 UNKNOWN and 522.0 675.0 153.0 0.321 UNKNOWN and 675.0 702.0 27.0 0.830 UNKNOWN

TM23-137 and TM23-137X fail to exit the mineralized target and therefore true width cannot be estimated.

Table 3.0 (below) presents the individual sample results for the entirety of TM23-137 / TM23-137X.

Figure 2.0 presents a cross sectional view of TM23-137 / TM23-137X.

Table 3.0 - TM23-137 / TM23-137X Interval Results

From

(m) To (m) Au g/t

From

(m) To (m) Au g/t

From

(m) To (m) Au g/t 3.3 4.5 0.037

60.5 62.0 0.107

119.5 121.0 5.780 4.5 6.0 0.018

62.0 63.5 0.018

121.0 122.5 0.511 6.0 7.5 0.019

63.5 65.0 0.049

122.5 124.0 0.536 7.5 9.0 0.028

65.0 66.5 0.022

124.0 125.5 0.278 9.0 10.5 0.034

66.5 68.0 0.027

125.5 127.0 628.000 10.5 12.0 0.049

68.0 69.5 0.050

127.0 128.5 0.813 12.0 13.5 0.184

69.5 71.0 0.016

128.5 130.0 1.390 13.5 15.0 0.063

71.0 72.5 0.003

130.0 131.5 0.606 15.0 16.5 0.065

72.5 74.0 0.018

131.5 133.0 0.211 16.5 18.0 0.015

74.0 75.5 0.013

133.0 134.5 0.355 18.0 19.0 0.050

75.5 77.0 0.024

134.5 136.0 1.100 19.0 20.3 0.013

77.0 78.5 0.003

136.0 137.5 0.967 20.3 21.5 0.033

78.5 80.0 0.591

137.5 139.0 0.207 21.5 22.5 0.047

80.0 81.5 0.117

139.0 140.5 0.645 22.5 24.0 0.024

81.5 83.0 0.098

140.5 142.0 0.444 24.0 25.5 0.049

83.0 84.5 0.029

142.0 143.4 0.465 25.5 27.0 0.048

84.5 86.0 0.003

143.4 144.5 0.618 27.0 28.5 0.039

86.0 87.5 0.055

144.5 145.5 0.402 28.5 30.0 0.093

87.5 89.0 0.056

145.5 146.9 0.256 30.0 31.5 0.080

89.0 90.5 0.040

146.9 148.0 0.079 31.5 33.0 0.097

90.5 92.0 0.008

148.0 149.5 0.065 33.0 34.5 0.153

92.0 93.0 0.017

149.5 151.0 0.062 34.5 36.0 0.184

93.0 94.0 0.013

151.0 152.5 0.058 36.0 37.5 0.314

94.0 95.5 0.226

152.5 154.0 0.037 37.5 39.0 0.297

95.5 97.0 0.020

154.0 155.5 0.053 39.0 40.5 0.102

97.0 98.5 0.035

155.5 157.0 0.030 40.5 42.0 0.077

98.5 100.0 0.037

157.0 158.5 0.045 42.0 43.5 0.449

100.0 101.5 0.015

158.5 160.0 0.102 43.5 45.0 0.087

101.5 103.0 0.017

160.0 161.5 0.059 45.0 46.0 0.037

103.0 104.5 0.058

161.5 163.0 0.094 46.0 47.4 0.076

104.5 106.0 0.341

163.0 164.2 0.106 47.4 48.5 0.500

106.0 107.5 0.708

164.2 165.0 0.025 48.5 50.0 0.140

107.5 109.0 0.414

165.0 166.5 0.012 50.0 51.5 0.216

109.0 110.5 0.130

166.5 168.0 0.008 51.5 53.0 0.038

110.5 112.0 0.098

168.0 168.7 0.010 53.0 54.5 0.048

112.0 113.5 0.334

168.7 170.0 0.093 54.5 56.0 0.530

113.5 115.0 0.339

170.0 171.5 0.072 56.0 57.5 0.128

115.0 116.5 0.422

171.5 173.0 0.048 57.5 59.0 0.053

116.5 118.0 0.766

173.0 174.0 0.073 59.0 60.5 0.039

118.0 119.5 0.462

174.0 175.0 0.042 175.0 176.5 0.033

231.5 233.0 0.022

288.5 290.0 0.020 176.5 178.0 0.048

233.0 234.5 0.065

290.0 291.0 0.027 178.0 179.0 0.014

234.5 236.0 0.027

291.0 292.0 0.024 179.0 180.0 0.008

236.0 237.5 0.285

292.0 293.1 0.034 180.0 181.5 0.067

237.5 239.0 0.042

293.1 294.5 0.039 181.5 183.0 0.076

239.0 240.5 0.041

294.5 296.0 0.024 183.0 184.5 0.056

240.5 242.0 0.026

296.0 297.5 0.060 184.5 186.0 0.042

242.0 243.5 0.014

297.5 299.0 0.254 186.0 187.5 0.226

243.5 245.0 0.020

299.0 300.5 0.234 187.5 189.0 0.361

245.0 246.5 0.013

300.5 302.0 1.610 189.0 190.5 0.394

246.5 248.0 0.029

302.0 303.5 1.780 190.5 192.0 2.580

248.0 249.5 0.033

303.5 305.0 0.719 192.0 193.5 2.150

249.5 251.0 1.290

305.0 306.5 0.236 193.5 195.0 1.340

251.0 252.5 2.920

306.5 308.0 0.156 195.0 196.5 2.090

252.5 254.0 0.456

308.0 309.0 0.121 196.5 198.0 0.079

254.0 255.5 0.262

309.0 310.0 0.110 198.0 199.5 0.053

255.5 257.0 0.401

310.0 311.2 0.179 199.5 200.4 0.071

257.0 258.5 0.468

311.2 312.0 0.464 200.4 201.6 0.278

258.5 259.7 0.329

312.0 313.0 0.310 201.6 203.0 0.233

259.7 260.5 0.204

313.0 314.5 1.290 203.0 204.5 1.280

260.5 261.4 0.169

314.5 316.0 0.336 204.5 206.0 0.278

261.4 262.5 0.113

316.0 317.5 0.264 206.0 207.5 0.097

262.5 264.0 0.093

317.5 319.0 0.230 207.5 209.0 0.252

264.0 265.5 0.098

319.0 320.5 1.130 209.0 210.5 0.368

265.5 267.0 0.185

320.5 322.0 0.693 210.5 212.0 0.207

267.0 268.5 0.107

322.0 323.5 0.331 212.0 213.0 0.191

268.5 270.0 0.325

323.5 325.0 0.352 213.0 214.1 0.144

270.0 271.5 0.537

325.0 326.5 0.512 214.1 215.0 0.248

271.5 272.4 0.131

326.5 328.0 0.711 215.0 216.5 0.132

272.4 273.5 0.204

328.0 329.5 0.923 216.5 218.0 0.207

273.5 275.0 0.117

329.5 331.0 0.350 218.0 219.5 0.355

275.0 276.5 0.048

331.0 332.5 0.403 219.5 221.0 0.128

276.5 278.0 0.021

332.5 334.0 0.438 221.0 222.5 0.185

278.0 279.5 0.042

334.0 335.5 0.228 222.5 224.0 0.082

279.5 281.0 0.024

335.5 337.0 0.098 224.0 225.5 0.168

281.0 282.5 0.021

337.0 338.5 0.592 225.5 227.0 0.469

282.5 284.0 0.035

338.5 340.0 0.375 227.0 228.5 0.121

284.0 285.5 0.027

340.0 341.0 0.205 228.5 230.0 0.184

285.5 287.0 0.010

341.0 342.4 0.430 230.0 231.5 0.117

287.0 288.5 0.032

342.4 343.5 0.775 343.5 345.0 0.236

403.5 405.0 0.134

462.0 463.5 1.440 345.0 346.5 0.198

405.0 406.5 0.766

463.5 465.0 0.524 346.5 348.0 0.150

406.5 408.0 0.083

465.0 466.5 0.672 348.0 349.5 0.290









466.5 468.0 1.180 349.5 351.0 2.960

408.0 409.5 0.059

468.0 469.5 0.454 351.0 352.5 2.510

409.5 411.0 0.048

469.5 471.0 0.256 352.5 354.0 4.350

411.0 412.5 0.035

471.0 472.5 0.178 354.0 355.5 2.050

412.5 414.0 0.040

472.5 474.0 0.260 355.5 357.0 1.960

414.0 415.5 0.178

474.0 475.5 0.320 357.0 358.5 1.080

415.5 417.0 0.133

475.5 477.0 0.167 358.5 360.0 0.290

417.0 418.5 0.104

477.0 478.5 0.093 360.0 361.5 0.298

418.5 420.0 0.167

478.5 480.0 0.056 361.5 363.0 0.153

420.0 421.5 0.180

480.0 481.5 0.146 363.0 364.5 0.116

421.5 423.0 0.243

481.5 483.0 0.175 364.5 366.0 0.160

423.0 424.5 0.176

483.0 484.5 0.111 366.0 367.5 0.151

424.5 426.0 0.532

484.5 486.0 0.081 367.5 369.0 0.116

426.0 427.5 0.517

486.0 487.5 0.352 369.0 370.5 0.128

427.5 429.0 0.308

487.5 489.0 1.080 370.5 372.0 0.862

429.0 430.5 0.120

489.0 490.5 0.875 372.0 373.5 0.210

430.5 432.0 0.110

490.5 492.0 0.057 373.5 375.0 0.108

432.0 433.5 0.100

492.0 493.5 1.060 375.0 376.5 0.115

433.5 435.0 0.173

493.5 495.0 0.159 376.5 378.0 0.152

435.0 436.5 1.200

495.0 496.5 0.689 378.0 379.5 0.400

436.5 438.0 0.478

496.5 498.0 1.280 379.5 381.0 0.618

438.0 439.5 0.158

498.0 499.5 0.734 381.0 382.5 0.799

439.5 441.0 0.108

499.5 501.0 0.779 382.5 384.0 0.305

441.0 442.5 0.259

501.0 502.5 0.163 384.0 385.5 0.165

442.5 444.0 0.245

502.5 504.0 0.825 385.5 387.0 0.130

444.0 445.5 1.390

504.0 505.5 0.531 387.0 388.5 0.155

445.5 447.0 0.252

505.5 507.0 0.671 388.5 390.0 0.082

447.0 448.5 0.386

507.0 508.5 1.200 390.0 391.5 0.028

448.5 450.0 0.497

508.5 510.0 1.050 391.5 393.0 0.034

450.0 451.5 0.313

510.0 511.5 0.339 393.0 394.5 0.074

451.5 453.0 0.529

511.5 513.0 0.211 394.5 396.0 0.130

453.0 454.5 0.324

513.0 514.5 0.124 396.0 397.5 0.390

454.5 456.0 0.563

514.5 516.0 1.010 397.5 399.0 0.333

456.0 457.5 0.584

516.0 517.5 0.518 399.0 400.5 0.242

457.5 459.0 0.488

517.5 519.0 0.229 400.5 402.0 0.305

459.0 460.5 0.739

519.0 520.5 1.420 402.0 403.5 0.188

460.5 462.0 0.330

520.5 522.0 0.727 522.0 523.5 0.425

582.0 583.5 0.149

642.0 643.5 0.460 523.5 525.0 0.377

583.5 585.0 0.303

643.5 645.0 0.355 525.0 526.5 0.422

585.0 586.5 0.263

645.0 646.5 0.330 526.5 528.0 0.213

586.5 588.0 0.400

646.5 648.0 0.200 528.0 529.5 0.354

588.0 589.5 0.378

648.0 649.5 0.285 529.5 531.0 0.221

589.5 591.0 0.286

649.5 651.0 0.147 531.0 532.5 0.108

591.0 592.5 0.600

651.0 652.5 0.220 532.5 534.0 0.183

592.5 594.0 0.306

652.5 654.0 0.467 534.0 535.5 0.286

594.0 595.5 0.596

654.0 655.5 0.482 535.5 537.0 0.085

595.5 597.0 1.160

655.5 657.0 0.853 537.0 538.5 0.028

597.0 598.5 0.192

657.0 658.5 0.471 538.5 540.0 0.056

598.5 600.0 0.138

658.5 660.0 0.751 540.0 541.5 0.212

600.0 601.5 0.229

660.0 661.5 0.295 541.5 543.0 0.033

601.5 603.0 0.281

661.5 663.0 0.469 543.0 544.5 0.052

603.0 604.5 0.314

663.0 664.5 0.101 544.5 546.0 0.157

604.5 606.0 0.121

664.5 666.0 1.120 546.0 547.5 0.109

606.0 607.5 0.151

666.0 667.5 0.106 547.5 549.0 0.124

607.5 609.0 0.316

667.5 669.0 0.106 549.0 550.5 0.253

609.0 610.5 0.220

669.0 670.5 0.146 550.5 552.0 0.274

610.5 612.0 0.188

670.5 672.0 0.076 552.0 553.5 0.387

612.0 613.5 0.183

672.0 673.5 0.037 553.5 555.0 0.442

613.5 615.0 0.166

673.5 675.0 0.048 555.0 556.5 0.202

615.0 616.5 0.172

675.0 676.5 0.743 556.5 558.0 0.218

616.5 618.0 0.236

676.5 678.0 0.560 558.0 559.5 0.355

618.0 619.5 0.517

678.0 679.5 0.214 559.5 561.0 0.415

619.5 621.0 0.338

679.5 681.0 0.195 561.0 562.5 0.203

621.0 622.5 0.826

681.0 682.5 0.858 562.5 564.0 0.157

622.5 624.0 0.250

682.5 684.0 0.567 564.0 565.5 0.225

624.0 625.5 0.273

684.0 685.5 1.080 565.5 567.0 0.669

625.5 627.0 0.168

685.5 687.0 1.480 567.0 568.5 0.452

627.0 628.5 0.256

687.0 688.5 0.825 568.5 570.0 0.439

628.5 630.0 0.135

688.5 690.0 0.546 570.0 571.5 0.493

630.0 631.5 0.097

690.0 691.5 0.743 571.5 573.0 0.503

631.5 633.0 0.744

691.5 693.0 1.940 573.0 574.5 0.403

633.0 634.5 0.438

693.0 694.5 1.830 574.5 576.0 0.162

634.5 636.0 0.184

694.5 696.0 1.410 576.0 577.5 1.040

636.0 637.5 0.200

696.0 697.5 0.454 577.5 579.0 0.220

637.5 639.0 0.811

697.5 699.0 0.523 579.0 580.5 0.281

639.0 640.5 1.010

699.0 700.5 0.478 580.5 582.0 0.136

640.5 642.0 0.285

700.5 702.0 0.500





Figure 2.0 SECTION 5377550 N - Looking North

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Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Diamond drilling utilizes NQ diameter tooling. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical, physical properties and geological data. Samples are identified, recorded, and cut in half by wet diamond saw. Half the core is sent for assay at an accredited laboratory with the remaining half core stored on site. A standard sample length of 1.5 meters is typically employed, varying only at major lithological contacts.

Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 10% of the sample stream. Certified standards and blank performance is monitored with any failures evaluated and investigated to determine if said failure is a result of error during submission. Any unexplained failures are identified and the five samples preceding and following the failure are re-assayed. Commencing in 2026, duplicate pulps are prepared at a rate of 1 in every 20 samples. The duplicate pulps are sent to a second independent analytical facility for analyses.

Activation Laboratories Ltd., Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the primary independent analytical service provider.

AGAT Laboratories, Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the secondary, independent analytical facility.

Samples are, received, dried, crushed to 80% passing 2.0 mm. A 250-gram sample is split and pulverized. Samples are analyzed for gold using a 30-gram lead collection fire assay fusion (FA) with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish. All assay results greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using a gravimetric analysis. All assays greater than 30.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using screen metallics where a representative 1000-gram sample is split sieved at 149µm. Assays are performed on the entire +149 µm fraction and two splits of the -149 µm fraction. A final assay is calculated based on the weight of each size fraction.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 7,625-hectare, 100%-owned Tower Mountain Property is beside the Trans-Canada highway, 40-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (pop. 120,000). Gold mineralization occurs in variably brecciated and altered rocks surrounding the calc-alkalic Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC"). Drilling to date has established an initial mineral resource parallel to the western contact of the intrusion representing approximately 25% of the TMIC halo.

The MRE has an effective date of January 19, 2026. A Technical Report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Tower Mountain Project, Ontario, Canada." is available on the Company's website at www.thundergoldcorp.com and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's Issuer profile.

The Report was prepared by Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM.; William Lewis, P.Geo., Tudorel Ciuculescu, P.Geo., and Richard Gowans, P.Eng., all of Micon International Limited ("Micon"), Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and CIM Definition Standards of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

The MRE is summarized as follows:

Tower Mountain Mineral Resource Estimate - January 19, 2026

Category Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Metal

('000 oz gold) Indicated 34.5 0.46 514 Inferred 211.1 0.45 3,053

Notes:

The effective date of this MRE is January 19, 2026. Messrs. William Lewis, P.Geo., Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM, and Tudorel Ciuculescu, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Persons (QPs) responsible for this MRE. The MRE has been classified in the Indicated and Inferred categories. At this time, there are no Measured resources at the Tower Mountain Project. The calculated gold cut-off grade is 0.19 g/t Au. An average specific gravity (SG) value of 2.77 g/cm3 was used. The MRE used economic assumptions for open pit mining. The following economic parameters were used for generating the cut-off grade: a gold price of US$3,000/oz, 80% recovery, open pit mining cost of US$3.0/t, processing costs of US$8.0/t, general and administration cost of US$3.5/t, transportation cost of US$2.5/oz of gold, and a royalty of 3%. The open pit used slope angles of 30° in overburden and 50° in fresh rock. The block model is orthogonal and has a parent block size of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m, with minimum sub-block size of 2.5 m x 2.5 m x 2.5 m. The open pit optimization used a re-blocked size of 10 m x 10 m x 10 m. The mineral resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards and Practices. Numbers have been rounded to the nearest million tonnes and nearest thousand ounces. Differences may occur in totals due to rounding. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration; however, it is reasonably expected that a significant portion of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded into Indicated Mineral Resources with further exploration. Micon QPs have not identified any legal, political, environmental, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources and of the estimate.

The remaining 75% of the TMIC halo demonstrates similar geology, alteration, and geophysical signatures and is untested by drilling.

A second gold trend, identified in 2026, outcrops at surface and is continuously mineralized over a 100-metre width. This gold mineralization occurs within Timiskaming-type conglomerates that have been traced for over 5.0 kilometres along a southwest trend paralleling the Thunder Lake Fault. The Company believes both targets offer opportunities to materially increase the total resource through systematic drilling.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold is advancing the Tower Mountain project in Thunder Bay, Ont. -- an emerging gold system with the scale, consistency and quality to support a long-life, open-pit operation. Results from the disciplined drill programs have consistently reinforced confidence in the continuity and predictability of the discovery while highlighting significant potential for expansion across multiple zones of the Tower Mountain intrusive complex. With industry-leading drilling costs, existing infrastructure and a skilled local work force, Tower Mountain represents a rare combination of size, scalability and cost-effective growth.

At Thunder Gold, our vision is clear: to unlock a discovery that has the potential to become a transformational gold project, delivering long-term value for shareholders while contributing to the future of Canada's mining industry.

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The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives and assumptions made as of the date of this news release, including the Company's plans regarding exploring its mineral exploration properties; anticipated results of geophysical surveys, drilling programs, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate funding on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law, to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or changes in management's estimates, projections or opinions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or from the Company's expectations or projections.

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