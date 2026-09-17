Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration diamond drill results from the Bench Target, at the Company's flagship Tower Mountain Property, 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights:

TM26-205 identified significant new mineralization east of the current resource pit limit;

All seven (7) holes intersected mineralization above the current resource cut-off grade in areas previously estimated to be waste;

Results demonstrate good to excellent correlation to the current resource model;

TM26-207 and TM26-207A provide twinned hole results indicating minimal variation (less than 5%) over the first 40 metres of both holes and;

TM26-213 intersected 287.7 metres averaging 0.223 g/t Au, extending the mineralized trend to the southeast.

Holes TM26-201, 205, 206, 207 and 208 were drilled perpendicular to the interpreted Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC") contact probing the eastern extent of the variably brecciated and altered volcanic +/- intrusive horizon hosting the known gold mineralization of the Bench Target. This area was exclusively classified as waste in the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") due to lack of drill coverage.

Holes TM26-209 and TM26-213 were drilled sub-parallel to the interpreted TMIC contact.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO states, "With the exception of TM26-213, these holes all tested the 150 million tonnes of waste rock within the 2026 MRE pit shell that were not estimated due to insufficient drill coverage. All intervals above the MRE cut-off grade (0.19 g/t Au) offer potential to reduce the waste:ore strip ratio which is already amongst the lowest of our Canadian peer group. The targeted area represents 66% of the total waste included in the 2026 MRE. It is therefore significant that all seven holes intersected intervals above the MRE cut-off grade as these already lie within the current MRE optimized pit shell."

"The most significant mineralization occurs in TM26-205 (121.5 metres averaging 0.376 g/t Au). This mineralization lies 200 metres east of the 2026 MRE resource pit limit, approximately 400 metres from surface. The target is open in all directions. Follow up drilling targeting the up-dip continuity is planned."

"TM26-213 is also significant. Drilled parallel to the eastern TMIC contact, this hole was consistently mineralized from the collar to the end of the hole through an area of sparse drill coverage."

"We continue to operate two (2) drills and warrant exercises have fully funded our remaining drilling. Year-to-date, we have completed 6,600 metres of exploration drilling and 3,795 metres of resource definition drilling. All-in exploration costs for the year are approximately C$250 per metre. We plan to complete an additional 7,500 metres of resource definition drilling prior to year-end and estimate approximately 60 to 70% of that total will be included in the planned MRE update scheduled for year-end."

Table 1.0 provides the location and orientation of the reported holes. Figure 1.0 is a plan view showing the location of the drill holes reported in this news release.

Table 1.0 - Bench Target - Resource Expansion Drilling Location Bearing and Dip

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Bearing Dip TD TM26-201 300975.0 5377254.0 521.0 65.0 -45.0 600.0 TM26-205 300901.0 5377465.0 494.0 71.0 -44.5 603.0 TM26-206 301034.0 5377593.0 494.0 40.0 -44.6 399.0 TM26-207 300820.0 5377578.0 463.0 45.0 -44.0 48.0 TM26-207A 300820.3 5377578.3 463.0 45.0 -44.0 600.0 TM26-208 301351.0 5377825.0 476.0 247.0 -44.3 501.0 TM26-209 301108.0 5377711.0 512.0 310.0 -54.7 600.0 TM26-213 300975.0 5377253.5 521.0 135.0 -44.8 593.0





Figure 1.0 Bench Target Resource Expansion Drill Holes - September 2026

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Table 2.0 summarizes the significant results, by primary lithology.

Table 2.0 - Bench Target Resource Expansion Drilling Significant Results

Hole ID Lithology From To Length Grade True Width



(m) (m) (m) (Au g/t) (m) TM26-201 Volcanics 29.0 32.0 3.0 0.556 1.6

and 55.6 86.0 30.4 0.345 16.2

and 217.5 237.0 19.5 0.228 10.4

Intrusives 367.5 369.0 1.5 5.745 Unknown

and 383.5 415.0 31.5 0.250 Unknown

and 576.5 585.5 9.0 0.260 Unknown TM26-205 Volcanics 4.9 163.5 158.6 0.545 82.0

includes 6.0 60.0 54.0 1.088 27.9

and 78.0 82.5 4.5 1.433 2.3

and 94.5 97.5 3.0 0.953 1.6

Intrusives 184.5 187.0 2.5 0.489 Unknown

and 295.5 301.5 6.0 0.204 Unknown

and 322.5 336.0 13.5 0.327 Unknown

and 357.0 364.5 7.5 0.632 Unknown

and 373.5 381.0 7.5 0.841 Unknown

and 465.0 586.5 121.5 0.376 Unknown

includes 514.5 532.5 18.0 0.420 Unknown

and 555.0 568.5 13.5 1.283 Unknown TM26-206 Intrusives 27.0 34.5 7.5 0.191 Unknown

and 172.5 174.0 1.5 1.040 Unknown

and 258.0 264.0 6.0 0.209 Unknown

and 342.0 347.5 5.5 0.197 Unknown TM26-207 Volcanics 4.5 48.0 43.5 0.341 28.4 TM26-207A Volcanics 2.8 85.3 82.5 0.332 53.8

includes 2.8 45.0 42.2 0.320 27.5

and 43.5 45.0 1.5 1.050 1.0

and 49.5 51.0 1.5 2.210 1.0

Intrusives 85.3 268.8 183.5 0.135 Unknown

includes 85.3 109.5 24.2 0.351 Unknown

Volcanics 268.8 600.0 331.2 0.106 Unknown TM26-208 Intrusives 3.0 501.0 498.0 0.092 Unknown

includes 354.0 355.5 1.5 1.010 Unknown

and 432.0 433.5 1.5 7.220 Unknown

and 448.5 450.0 1.5 2.090 Unknown TM26-209 Volcanics 3.5 421.2 417.7 0.077 Unknown

includes 171.0 175.5 4.5 0.304 Unknown

Intrusives 421.2 600.0 178.8 0.121 Unknown

Table 2.0 - Bench Target Resource Expansion Drilling Significant Results (continued)

Hole ID Lithology From To Length Grade True Width



(m) (m) (m) (Au g/t) (m) TM26-213 Volcanics 4.0 593.0 589.0 0.195 Unknown

includes 4.0 291.7 287.7 0.223 Unknown

includes 30.0 51.0 21.0 0.567 Unknown

and 69.0 111.0 42.0 0.419 Unknown

and 242.6 251.5 8.9 0.800 Unknown

and 273.0 291.7 18.7 0.280 Unknown

Intrusives 291.7 593.0 301.3 0.169 Unknown

includes 291.7 314.8 23.1 0.544 Unknown

includes 307.5 314.8 7.3 1.071 Unknown

and 314.8 379.3 64.5 0.255 Unknown

and 449.3 467.0 17.7 0.230 Unknown

and 539.3 555.0 15.7 0.222 Unknown

and 591.5 593.0 1.5 0.409 Unknown

True Width cannot be estimated due to insufficient information, except where noted.

TM26-205 Results

Figure 2.0 is a cross section parallel to hole TM26-205 showing the location of the new target discovered 200 metres east of the current resource pit shell. Mineralization is continuous along the entire 121.5 metre interval (Reference Table 3.0).

TM26-205 also intersected the high grade core of the Bench Target near surface, intersecting 158.6 metres averaging 0.545 g/t Au within the brecciated and variably altered host rocks, including 54.0 metres averaging 1.088 g/t Au from surface to the interpreted limit of the Bench trend (Reference Table 4.0). This intercept lies entirely within the current pit limit constraining the 2026 MRE.

The initial 158.6 metres of TM26-205 demonstrates good to excellent correlation to the current resource model, verifying the predictive accuracy in terms of both location and tenor of mineralization. The remaining 444.4 metres demonstrates poor correlation with the current resource model exclusively as a result of a lack of drill coverage which limits the predictive accuracy of the current resource model outside the currently drilled volume (Reference Figure 2.0).





Figure 2.0 - Cross Section TM26-205 (Looking NW) 50 metre Influence

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Tables 3.0 and 4.0 below summarize the individual sample results from TM26-205.

Table 3.0 - TM26-205 - Individual Results From New Target 200 metres East of MRE Pit Limit

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 465.0 466.5 0.215

525.0 526.5 0.838

585.0 586.5 0.557 466.5 468.0 0.135

526.5 528.0 0.568







468.0 469.5 0.054

528.0 529.5 0.377







469.5 471.0 0.048

529.5 531.0 0.268







471.0 472.5 0.123

531.0 532.5 0.815







472.5 474.0 0.196

532.5 534.0 0.096







474.0 475.5 0.089

534.0 535.5 0.147







475.5 477.0 0.034

535.5 537.0 0.196







477.0 478.5 0.205

537.0 538.5 0.451







478.5 480.0 0.064

538.5 540.0 0.235







480.0 481.5 0.107

540.0 541.5 0.088







481.5 483.0 0.330

541.5 543.0 0.042







483.0 484.5 1.650

543.0 544.5 0.163







484.5 486.0 0.128

544.5 546.0 0.177







486.0 487.5 0.092

546.0 547.5 0.211







487.5 489.0 0.148

547.5 549.0 0.469







489.0 490.5 0.318

549.0 550.5 1.620







490.5 492.0 0.217

550.5 552.0 0.106







492.0 493.5 0.209

552.0 553.5 0.036







493.5 495.0 0.198

553.5 555.0 0.059







495.0 496.5 0.102

555.0 556.5 0.524







496.5 498.0 0.096

556.5 558.0 0.543







498.0 499.5 0.081

558.0 559.5 0.994







499.5 501.0 0.158

559.5 561.0 1.200







501.0 502.5 0.439

561.0 562.5 6.300







502.5 504.0 0.369

562.5 564.0 0.735







504.0 505.5 0.172

564.0 565.5 0.275







505.5 507.0 0.150

565.5 567.0 0.299







507.0 508.5 0.311

567.0 568.5 0.675







508.5 510.0 0.313

568.5 570.0 0.233







510.0 511.5 0.365

570.0 571.5 0.091







511.5 513.0 0.149

571.5 573.0 0.104







513.0 514.5 0.214

573.0 574.5 0.084







514.5 516.0 0.617

574.5 576.0 0.255







516.0 517.5 0.062

576.0 577.5 0.267







517.5 519.0 0.175

577.5 579.0 0.183







519.0 520.5 0.124

579.0 580.5 0.253







520.5 522.0 0.879

580.5 582.0 0.142







522.0 523.5 0.253

582.0 583.5 0.084







523.5 525.0 0.069

583.5 585.0 0.074









Table 4.0 - TM26-205 Individual Results Bench Target - High Grade Core

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 4.9 6.0 0.203

64.5 66.0 0.347

123.0 124.5 0.050 6.0 7.5 0.754

66.0 67.5 0.174

124.5 126.0 0.042 7.5 9.0 0.448

67.5 69.0 0.130

126.0 127.5 0.047 9.0 10.5 1.030

69.0 70.5 0.629

127.5 129.0 0.122 10.5 12.0 0.568

70.5 72.0 0.242

129.0 130.5 0.059 12.0 13.5 0.954

72.0 73.5 0.109

130.5 132.0 0.037 13.5 15.0 1.100

73.5 75.0 0.227

132.0 133.5 0.070 15.0 16.5 0.597

75.0 76.5 0.157

133.5 135.0 0.068 16.5 18.0 0.526

76.5 78.0 0.093

135.0 136.5 0.096 18.0 19.5 0.039

78.0 79.5 1.500

136.5 138.0 0.114 19.5 21.0 0.223

79.5 81.0 1.390

138.0 139.5 0.279 21.0 22.5 1.060

81.0 82.5 1.410

139.5 141.0 0.113 22.5 24.0 0.692

82.5 84.0 0.480

141.0 142.5 0.129 24.0 25.5 0.735

84.0 85.0 0.193

142.5 144.0 0.100 25.5 27.0 0.527

85.0 86.1 0.159

144.0 145.0 2.240 27.0 28.5 0.970

86.1 87.6 0.012

145.0 146.0 0.181 28.5 30.0 2.560

87.6 89.1 0.008

146.0 147.0 0.204 30.0 31.5 0.805

89.1 90.6 0.003

147.0 148.5 0.149 31.5 33.0 0.401

90.6 91.6 0.213

148.5 150.0 0.068 33.0 34.5 0.839

91.6 93.0 0.195

150.0 151.5 0.028 34.5 36.0 1.300

93.0 94.5 0.460

151.5 153.0 0.235 36.0 37.5 1.100

94.5 96.0 0.885

153.0 154.5 0.053 37.5 39.0 0.959

96.0 97.5 1.020

154.5 156.0 0.064 39.0 40.5 2.390

97.5 99.0 0.118

156.0 157.5 0.138 40.5 42.0 1.300

99.0 100.5 0.094

157.5 159.0 1.650 42.0 43.5 0.694

100.5 102.0 0.014

159.0 160.5 0.447 43.5 45.0 1.100

102.0 103.5 0.398

160.5 161.5 0.160 45.0 46.5 0.616

103.5 105.0 0.046

161.5 162.5 0.187 46.5 48.0 0.668

105.0 106.5 0.032

162.5 163.5 0.082 48.0 49.5 0.651

106.5 108.0 0.025







49.5 51.0 1.290

108.0 109.5 0.007







51.0 52.5 4.900

109.5 111.0 0.090







52.5 54.0 0.579

111.0 112.5 0.007







54.0 55.5 1.550

112.5 114.0 0.023







55.5 57.0 1.300

114.0 115.5 0.024







57.0 58.5 3.120

115.5 117.0 0.008







58.5 60.0 0.814

117.0 118.5 0.029







60.0 61.5 0.289

118.5 120.0 0.044







61.5 63.0 0.347

120.0 121.5 0.068







63.0 64.5 0.544

121.5 123.0 0.074









TM26-213 Results

TM26-213 was drilled to the southeast, sub-parallel to the interpreted trend of the Bench Target towards the 110 Target through an area of sparse drill density. TM26-213 intersected semi-continuous gold mineralization from surface to the end-of-hole returning 589.0 metres averaging 0.195 g/t Au over the entire drill hole. Approximately 50% of the hole lies within the current optimized pit. The remaining 50% of the hole suggests potential to expand the current resource beyond the currently defined optimized pit limit with a 64.5 metre long interval averaging 0.255 g/t Au observed at the current pit limit.

Overall, TM26-213 demonstrates good to excellent correlation with the current resource model, verifying the predictive accuracy in terms of both location and tenor of mineralization. This hole clearly demonstrates the consistency of grade across the main lithological contact between the volcanics and intrusive rocks which occurs at a depth of 291.7 metres.

Figure 3.0 presents a Cross Section View through hole TM26-213.





Figure 3.0 - Cross Section TM26-213 (Looking E) 50 metre Influence

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Table 5.0 presents the individual assay results for the entirety of TM26-213.

Table 5.0 - TM26-213 Individual Results Bench-110 Target

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 4.0 5.0 0.393

61.5 63.0 0.040

121.5 123.0 0.159 5.0 6.0 0.313

63.0 64.5 0.138

123.0 124.5 0.120 6.0 7.5 0.291

64.5 66.0 0.221

124.5 126.0 0.122 7.5 9.0 0.101

66.0 67.5 0.094

126.0 127.5 0.125 9.0 10.5 0.052

67.5 69.0 0.100

127.5 129.0 0.123 10.5 12.0 0.051

69.0 70.5 0.567

129.0 130.5 0.108 12.0 13.5 0.066

70.5 72.0 0.807

130.5 132.0 0.199 13.5 15.0 0.151

72.0 73.5 0.787

132.0 133.5 0.172 15.0 16.5 0.697

73.5 75.0 0.915

133.5 135.0 0.055 16.5 18.0 0.239

75.0 76.5 0.773

135.0 136.5 0.067 18.0 19.5 0.443

76.5 78.0 0.445

136.5 138.0 0.047 19.5 21.0 0.395

78.0 79.5 0.269

138.0 139.5 0.105 21.0 22.5 0.110

79.5 81.0 0.307

139.5 141.0 0.020 22.5 24.0 0.069

81.0 82.5 0.432

141.0 142.5 0.026 24.0 25.5 0.011

82.5 84.0 0.380

142.5 144.0 0.047 25.5 27.0 0.152

84.0 85.5 0.421

144.0 145.5 0.101 27.0 28.5 0.058

85.5 87.0 0.535

145.5 147.0 0.019 28.5 30.0 0.134

87.0 88.5 0.600

147.0 148.5 0.051 30.0 31.5 0.563

88.5 90.0 0.278

148.5 150.0 0.035 31.5 33.0 1.620

90.0 91.5 0.188

150.0 151.5 0.019 33.0 34.5 0.033

91.5 93.0 0.224

151.5 153.0 0.044 34.5 36.0 0.419

93.0 94.5 0.153

153.0 154.5 0.045 36.0 37.0 0.439

94.5 96.0 0.294

154.5 156.0 0.093 37.0 37.9 0.397

96.0 97.5 0.784

156.0 157.5 0.054 37.9 39.2 0.099

97.5 99.0 0.214

157.5 159.0 0.159 39.2 40.7 0.037

99.0 100.5 0.318

159.0 160.5 0.086 40.7 42.2 0.742

100.5 102.0 0.442

160.5 162.0 0.151 42.2 43.7 0.869

102.0 103.5 0.559

162.0 163.5 0.157 43.7 45.2 0.755

103.5 105.0 0.228

163.5 165.0 0.121 45.2 46.8 0.081

105.0 106.5 0.144

165.0 166.5 0.206 46.8 48.3 0.366

106.5 108.0 0.287

166.5 168.0 0.107 48.3 49.5 1.900

108.0 109.5 0.158

168.0 169.5 0.036 49.5 51.0 0.324

109.5 111.0 0.214

169.5 170.7 0.014 51.0 52.5 0.041

111.0 112.5 0.189

170.7 172.3 0.003 52.5 54.0 0.023

112.5 114.0 0.136

172.3 173.9 0.011 54.0 55.5 0.058

114.0 115.5 0.148

173.9 175.5 0.029 55.5 57.0 0.025

115.5 117.0 0.407

175.5 177.0 0.151 57.0 58.4 0.030

117.0 118.5 0.144

177.0 178.5 0.140 58.4 60.0 0.145

118.5 120.0 0.108

178.5 180.0 0.093 60.0 61.5 0.076

120.0 121.5 0.234

180.0 181.5 0.095

Table 5.0 - TM26-213 Individual Results Bench-110 Target (continued)

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 181.5 183.0 0.152

238.0 239.5 0.142

293.8 295.3 0.117 183.0 184.5 0.190

239.5 241.0 0.062

295.3 296.8 0.462 184.5 186.0 0.139

241.0 242.6 0.081

296.8 298.0 0.154 186.0 187.5 0.188

242.6 244.0 1.140

298.0 299.0 0.351 187.5 189.0 0.109

244.0 245.5 2.480

299.0 300.2 0.150 189.0 190.1 0.115

245.5 247.0 0.217

300.2 301.7 0.401 190.1 191.1 0.137

247.0 248.5 0.154

301.7 303.2 0.328 191.1 191.9 0.078

248.5 250.0 0.212

303.2 304.2 0.475 191.9 193.5 0.030

250.0 251.5 0.619

304.2 305.2 0.439 193.5 195.0 0.049

251.5 253.0 0.063

305.2 306.3 0.284 195.0 196.5 0.022

253.0 254.5 0.082

306.3 307.5 0.127 196.5 198.0 0.247

254.5 256.0 0.050

307.5 309.0 0.874 198.0 199.5 0.142

256.0 257.5 0.050

309.0 310.5 1.520 199.5 201.0 0.383

257.5 259.0 0.048

310.5 311.6 1.040 201.0 202.5 0.127

259.0 260.5 0.078

311.6 312.6 1.420 202.5 204.0 0.257

260.5 261.7 0.136

312.6 313.6 0.885 204.0 205.5 0.663

261.7 262.7 0.135

313.6 314.8 0.649 205.5 207.0 0.049

262.7 264.0 0.096

314.8 315.8 0.209 207.0 208.5 0.077

264.0 265.5 0.030

315.8 317.0 0.102 208.5 210.0 0.038

265.5 267.0 0.015

317.0 318.0 0.154 210.0 211.5 0.048

267.0 268.5 0.018

318.0 319.5 0.459 211.5 213.0 0.050

268.5 270.0 0.017

319.5 321.0 0.169 213.0 214.5 0.049

270.0 271.5 0.051

321.0 322.0 0.321 214.5 216.0 0.029

271.5 273.0 0.067

322.0 323.5 0.301 216.0 217.5 0.026

273.0 274.5 0.443

323.5 325.0 0.143 217.5 219.0 0.030

274.5 276.0 0.095

325.0 326.4 0.070 219.0 220.5 0.018

276.0 277.5 0.034

326.4 327.5 0.221 220.5 222.0 0.037

277.5 279.0 0.111

327.5 328.6 0.197 222.0 223.5 0.021

279.0 280.5 0.143

328.6 330.1 0.013 223.5 225.0 0.018

280.5 282.0 0.300

330.1 331.6 0.024 225.0 226.5 0.045

282.0 283.5 0.736

331.6 333.0 0.216 226.5 228.0 0.161

283.5 285.0 0.508

333.0 334.5 0.145 228.0 229.5 0.128

285.0 286.5 0.222

334.5 336.0 0.128 229.5 231.0 0.050

286.5 288.0 0.128

336.0 337.1 0.089 231.0 232.5 0.078

288.0 289.5 0.614

337.1 338.1 0.233 232.5 233.5 0.100

289.5 290.7 0.087

338.1 339.2 0.438 233.5 234.6 0.045

290.7 291.7 0.133

339.2 340.2 0.206 234.6 236.0 0.201

VOLCANIC INTRUSIVE CONTACT





340.2 341.4 0.596 236.0 237.0 0.157

291.7 292.7 0.229

341.4 342.5 0.523 237.0 238.0 0.144

292.7 293.8 0.420

342.5 344.0 0.497

Table 5.0 - TM26-213 Individual Results Bench-110 Target (continued)

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 344.0 345.5 0.590

399.5 401.0 0.126

455.8 457.0 0.128 345.5 347.0 0.480

401.0 402.5 0.181

457.0 458.5 0.189 347.0 348.5 0.143

402.5 404.0 0.023

458.5 459.5 0.175 348.5 350.0 0.117

404.0 405.5 0.017

459.5 461.0 0.239 350.0 351.5 0.213

405.5 407.0 0.072

461.0 462.5 0.211 351.5 353.0 0.212

407.0 408.5 0.045

462.5 464.0 0.215 353.0 354.5 0.100

408.5 410.0 0.083

464.0 465.5 0.081 354.5 356.0 0.232

410.0 411.5 0.057

465.5 467.0 0.207 356.0 357.5 0.071

411.5 413.0 0.570

467.0 468.5 0.087 357.5 359.0 0.116

413.0 414.5 0.184

468.5 470.0 0.066 359.0 360.5 0.284

414.5 416.0 0.151

470.0 471.5 0.054 360.5 361.8 0.037

416.0 417.5 0.083

471.5 473.0 0.094 361.8 362.8 0.116

417.5 419.0 0.064

473.0 474.5 0.116 362.8 364.3 0.218

419.0 420.5 0.189

474.5 476.0 0.041 364.3 365.5 0.264

420.5 421.6 0.083

476.0 477.5 0.129 365.5 366.7 0.345

421.6 422.6 0.158

477.5 479.0 0.199 366.7 368.2 0.159

422.6 423.5 0.151

479.0 480.5 0.024 368.2 369.7 0.640

423.5 424.5 0.161

480.5 482.0 0.010 369.7 371.2 0.180

424.5 426.0 0.173

482.0 483.5 0.036 371.2 372.2 0.677

426.0 427.5 0.055

483.5 485.0 0.022 372.2 373.2 0.112

427.5 429.0 0.037

485.0 486.5 0.041 373.2 374.4 1.060

429.0 430.5 0.033

486.5 488.0 0.146 374.4 375.5 0.144

430.5 432.0 0.055

488.0 489.5 0.488 375.5 377.0 0.203

432.0 433.5 0.061

489.5 491.0 0.027 377.0 378.5 0.229

433.5 435.0 0.020

491.0 492.5 0.042 378.5 379.3 0.337

435.0 436.5 0.050

492.5 494.0 0.089 379.3 380.2 0.071

436.5 438.0 0.024

494.0 495.0 0.020 380.2 381.7 0.025

438.0 439.5 0.048

495.0 496.5 0.042 381.7 383.0 0.050

439.5 441.0 0.070

496.5 498.0 0.020 383.0 384.5 0.135

441.0 442.5 0.025

498.0 499.5 0.038 384.5 386.0 0.038

442.5 444.0 0.049

499.5 501.0 0.012 386.0 387.5 0.062

444.0 445.5 0.083

501.0 502.5 0.031 387.5 389.0 0.228

445.5 447.0 0.020

502.5 504.0 0.031 389.0 390.5 0.032

447.0 448.2 0.006

504.0 505.5 0.058 390.5 392.0 0.140

448.2 449.3 0.063

505.5 507.0 0.017 392.0 393.5 0.065

449.3 450.8 0.278

507.0 508.5 0.011 393.5 395.0 0.253

450.8 452.3 0.344

508.5 510.0 0.056 395.0 396.5 0.087

452.3 453.6 0.288

510.0 511.5 0.070 396.5 398.0 0.028

453.6 454.6 0.268

511.5 513.0 0.021 398.0 399.5 0.123

454.6 455.8 0.373

513.0 514.5 0.017

Table 5.0 - TM26-213 Individual Results Bench-110 Target (continued)

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 514.5 516.0 0.053

573.0 574.5 0.034







516.0 517.5 0.023

574.5 576.1 0.179







517.5 519.0 0.031

576.1 577.5 0.132







519.0 520.1 0.286

577.5 579.0 0.177







520.1 521.5 0.136

579.0 580.2 0.261







521.5 523.0 0.057

580.2 581.5 0.049







523.0 524.5 0.136

581.5 582.5 0.044







524.5 526.0 0.075

582.5 584.0 0.050







526.0 527.5 0.165

584.0 585.5 0.077







527.5 529.0 0.090

585.5 587.0 0.042







529.0 530.5 0.084

587.0 588.5 0.009







530.5 532.0 0.069

588.5 590.0 0.016







532.0 533.5 0.053

590.0 591.5 0.055







533.5 535.0 0.052

591.5 593.0 0.409







535.0 536.5 0.037















536.5 538.0 0.025















538.0 539.3 0.092















539.3 540.5 0.160















540.5 542.0 0.327















542.0 543.5 0.092















543.5 545.0 0.134















545.0 546.5 0.250















546.5 548.0 0.233















548.0 549.0 0.224















549.0 550.5 0.619















550.5 552.0 0.178















552.0 553.5 0.030















553.5 555.0 0.183















555.0 556.5 0.049















556.5 558.0 0.049















558.0 559.5 0.015















559.5 561.0 0.020















561.0 562.5 0.014















562.5 564.0 0.025















564.0 565.5 0.035















565.5 567.0 0.003















567.0 568.5 0.003















568.5 570.0 0.003















570.0 571.5 0.003















571.5 573.0 0.003

















Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Diamond drilling utilizes NQ diameter tooling. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical, physical properties and geological data. Samples are identified, recorded, and cut in half by wet diamond saw. Half the core is sent for assay at an accredited laboratory with the remaining half core stored on site. A standard sample length of 1.5 meters is typically employed, varying only at major lithological contacts.

Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 10% of the sample stream. Certified standards and blank performance is monitored with any failures evaluated and investigated to determine if said failure is a result of error during submission. Any unexplained failures are identified and the five samples preceding and following the failure are re-assayed. Commencing in 2026, duplicate pulps are prepared at a rate of 1 in every 20 samples. The duplicate pulps are sent to a second independent analytical facility for analyses.

Activation Laboratories Ltd., Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the primary independent analytical service provider.

AGAT Laboratories, Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the secondary, independent analytical facility.

Samples are, received, dried, crushed to 80% passing 2.0 mm. A 250-gram sample is split and pulverized. Samples are analyzed for gold using a 30-gram lead collection fire assay fusion (FA) with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish. All assay results greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using a gravimetric analysis. All assays greater than 30.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using screen metallics where a representative 1000-gram sample is split sieved at 149µm. Assays are performed on the entire +149 µm fraction and two splits of the -149 µm fraction. A final assay is calculated based on the weight of each size fraction.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 7,625-hectare, 100%-owned Tower Mountain Property is beside the Trans-Canada highway, 40-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (pop. 120,000). Gold mineralization occurs in variably brecciated and altered rocks surrounding the calc-alkalic Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC"). Drilling to date has established an initial mineral resource parallel to the western contact of the intrusion representing approximately 25% of the TMIC halo.

The MRE has an effective date of January 19, 2026. A Technical Report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Tower Mountain Project, Ontario, Canada." is available on the Company's website at www.thundergoldcorp.com and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's Issuer profile.

The Report was prepared by Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM.; William Lewis, P.Geo., Tudorel Ciuculescu, P.Geo., and Richard Gowans, P.Eng., all of Micon International Limited ("Micon"), Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and CIM Definition Standards of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

The MRE is summarized as follows:

Tower Mountain Mineral Resource Estimate - January 19, 2026

Category Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Metal

('000 oz gold) Indicated 34.5 0.46 514 Inferred 211.1 0.45 3,053

Notes:

The effective date of this MRE is January 19, 2026. Messrs. William Lewis, P.Geo., Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM, and Tudorel Ciuculescu, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Persons (QPs) responsible for this MRE. The MRE has been classified in the Indicated and Inferred categories. At this time, there are no Measured resources at the Tower Mountain Project. The calculated gold cut-off grade is 0.19 g/t Au. An average specific gravity (SG) value of 2.77 g/cm3 was used. The MRE used economic assumptions for open pit mining. The following economic parameters were used for generating the cut-off grade: a gold price of US$3,000/oz, 80% recovery, open pit mining cost of US$3.0/t, processing costs of US$8.0/t, general and administration cost of US$3.5/t, transportation cost of US$2.5/oz of gold, and a royalty of 3%. The open pit used slope angles of 30° in overburden and 50° in fresh rock. The block model is orthogonal and has a parent block size of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m, with minimum sub-block size of 2.5 m x 2.5 m x 2.5 m. The open pit optimization used a re-blocked size of 10 m x 10 m x 10 m. The mineral resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards and Practices. Numbers have been rounded to the nearest million tonnes and nearest thousand ounces. Differences may occur in totals due to rounding. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration; however, it is reasonably expected that a significant portion of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded into Indicated Mineral Resources with further exploration. Micon QPs have not identified any legal, political, environmental, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources and of the estimate.

The remaining 75% of the TMIC halo demonstrates similar geology, alteration, and geophysical signatures and is untested by drilling.

A second gold trend, identified in 2026, outcrops at surface and is continuously mineralized over a 100-metre width. This gold mineralization occurs within Timiskaming-type conglomerates that have been traced for over 5.0 kilometres along a southwest trend paralleling the Thunder Lake Fault. The Company believes both targets offer opportunities to materially increase the total resource through systematic drilling.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold is advancing the Tower Mountain project in Thunder Bay, Ont. -- an emerging gold system with the scale, consistency and quality to support a long-life, open-pit operation. Results from the disciplined drill programs have consistently reinforced confidence in the continuity and predictability of the discovery while highlighting significant potential for expansion across multiple zones of the Tower Mountain intrusive complex. With industry-leading drilling costs, existing infrastructure and a skilled local work force, Tower Mountain represents a rare combination of size, scalability and cost-effective growth.

At Thunder Gold, our vision is clear: to unlock a discovery that has the potential to become a transformational gold project, delivering long-term value for shareholders while contributing to the future of Canada's mining industry.

For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives and assumptions made as of the date of this news release, including the Company's plans regarding exploring its mineral exploration properties; anticipated results of geophysical surveys, drilling programs, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate funding on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law, to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or changes in management's estimates, projections or opinions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or from the Company's expectations or projections.

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