Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties and Aurum Discovery form Generative Alliance in Norway

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of a generative exploration alliance (the "Alliance") with a subsidiary of Aurum Discovery ("Aurum"), a private prospect generator based in Ireland. The Alliance will focus on generating gold and silver targets in prospective mineral belts within Norway.

Alliance Highlights

A two-year €500,000 budget for targeting, field evaluation, and project acquisition up to a Designated Project stage funded by Orogen

Aurum to contribute geological and in-country expertise

All ongoing costs and expenses, as well as any proceeds, revenues, and royalties generated from Designated Projects, shall be shared equally between Orogen and Aurum

Year one exploration will be focused in the Pasvik and Mjøsa-Vänern regions in Norway (Figure 1)

"Orogen is deploying capital resources into jurisdictions that are low risk and have strong geological and partnership potential," commented Paddy Nicol, Orogen's CEO and President. "We are utilizing the intellectual capital and in-country expertise of Aurum Discovery, a private early-stage explorer focused on organic royalty creation in Europe and Africa. This transaction allows Orogen to expand its prospect generation activities beyond western North America in an efficient and expedient manner. We look forward to working with Aurum's team in the Pasvik and Mjøsa-Vänern regions over the next two years."

About the Aurum Gold Generative Alliance

The generative alliance between Orogen and Aurum is based on greenfield gold prospects in Norway identified by Aurum from a Scandinavian gold terrane review. The Alliance will focus on the two highest ranked orogenic gold targets: Pasvik and Mjøsa-Vänern (Figure 1) with a potential pipeline of targets. A two-year €500,000 budget is planned with funding by Orogen and exploration, data and in-country expertise provided by Aurum.

Targets generated through the Alliance will be funded by Orogen to the project marketing stage ("Designated Projects") where both Aurum and Orogen will seek exploration partnerships, or other monetization opportunities with the objective of retaining long term royalty exposure. All revenues, including sale proceeds, option payments, and royalties derived from the Designated Projects, will be distributed equally between the parties.

Figure 1: Area of interest for the generative alliance and location of the Pasvik and Mjøsa-Vänern projects

About the Pasvik Project

The 160 square-kilometre Pasvik project is located in Finnmark county, northern Norway approximately 30 kilometres south of the Sydvaranager Iron Mine. The project is within the underexplored Pasvik greenstone belt on the eastern extension of the North Transfennosandian Paleoproterozoic greenstone belt.

Gold on the project was first identified as up to 15 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold float samples near Gjedde Lake with limited historical drilling intersecting up to 22 metres grading 0.82 g/t gold. Modern geochemical surveys irregularly cover parts of the property and highlight multiple undrilled regions with elevated gold.

A year one work program under the alliance will infill soil and till geochemistry across the main structures, complete systematic prospecting across the property and begin engagement with local stakeholders.

About the Mjøsa-Vänern Project

The Mjøsa-Vänern gold belt is located within the Sveconorwegian belt of southern Norway and Sweden. The belt contains over 100 historical vein deposits associated with a forty kilometre wide mylonite zone. This zone is relatively unexplored on the Norwegian side.

Aurum have located a province scale land position on the northern extent of the district which will be refined into project scale land positions via a year one work program involving a regional stream-sediment survey and targeted mapping/prospecting focused on the mylonite zone. This will be the first modern widespread prospecting and stream sediment program carried out in the region.

Prospect Generator Day

Learn more about Orogen's other recently created exploration projects during Orogen's third annual Project Generator Day.

Project Generator Day - New Exploration Assets

Date & Time: Wednesday September 16, 2026, at 10:00AM PST / 1:00PM EST

Zoom Webinar Registration:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u5xCHk0LSbSXSJqSDnuwUw

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP Exploration for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by exploration partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol

President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.

1015 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC

Canada V6C 1H2

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orogen-royalties-and-aurum-discovery-form-generative-alliance-in-norway-1207910