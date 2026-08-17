Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Unveils Next-Generation AI Nose, Advancing the Infrastructure for Chemical Intelligence

Second-generation platform combines upgraded software, firmware, Edge AI and industrial-grade hardware to support reliable 24/7 real-world deployment

More than 878 million real-world smell data records strengthen Ainos' Smell Intelligence foundation, with every AI Nose serving as a continuously learning node toward a broader Chemical Intelligence network

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD, AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-powered Chemical Intelligence, today announced the next generation of its AI Nose platform, featuring comprehensive upgrades across software, firmware, edge computing and hardware reliability.

The second-generation AI Nose is engineered for continuous, real-world deployment and represents an important step in Ainos' evolution from standalone smell sensing toward a distributed Chemical Intelligence infrastructure for Physical AI.

Rather than simply detecting individual gases or predefined thresholds, AI Nose intends to capture complex chemical patterns in real-world environments and transform them into machine-readable intelligence.

Each deployed AI Nose functions as an intelligent edge node - sensing its environment, processing chemical information locally, and contributing real-world data and learning to Ainos' continuously expanding Smell AI Network.

Ainos' growing Smell AI Network serves as a foundation for its broader Chemical Intelligence vision - transforming invisible chemical signals in the physical world into evolving machine intelligence. The more AI Nose systems deployed, the more real-world chemical information the network can learn from.

From Detecting Smell to Understanding Chemistry

Modern AI systems can increasingly see, hear, speak, reason and act. Yet a vast layer of the physical world remains largely inaccessible to machines: chemistry.

Changes in chemical composition can signal contamination, leakage, process drift, material degradation, environmental anomalies and other conditions long before they become visible or audible.

Traditional gas sensors are generally designed to detect specific gases or trigger alerts at predetermined concentration thresholds. AI Nose takes a fundamentally different approach.

By combining sensing technology, Edge AI and continuously improving models, AI Nose captures complex chemical signatures and converts them into digital information that machines can analyze, compare, learn from and ultimately act upon.

Ainos defines this emerging capability as Chemical Intelligence.

The Company believes Chemical Intelligence can become an important sensory and intelligence layer for Physical AI - enabling machines to understand not only what the physical world looks or sounds like, but also how its underlying chemical environment is changing.

Engineered for Continuous Real-World Deployment

The second-generation AI Nose incorporates engineering improvements informed by Ainos' experience deploying its technology in real-world environments.

The objective is to make AI Nose more reliable, maintainable and scalable for long-duration operation across demanding commercial and industrial settings.

Upgraded Software and Firmware Architecture: The new architecture supports continued optimization of AI analytics, system controls and device management, including over-the-air ("OTA") updates that enable deployed systems to improve as Ainos advances its algorithms and models. Long-Life Brushless Motor Pump: A new brushless pump architecture is designed to improve durability and operating life for continuous 24/7 deployment while reducing mechanical wear and maintenance requirements. Optimized Airflow System: Improved airflow pathways and sampling controls are designed to provide more consistent chemical sampling across complex real-world environments. Enhanced Edge Intelligence: On-device AI processing enables real-time analysis and faster localized response while reducing dependence on continuous cloud processing. Improved Modularity and Serviceability: Replaceable filters and modular sensing, communication and system components are designed to simplify maintenance and support larger-scale deployments. Cloud Intelligence and Fleet Management: Cloud connectivity, centralized management and OTA capabilities allow geographically distributed AI Nose systems to operate as part of a continuously learning network rather than as isolated devices.

878 Million+ Real-World Scent Data - Building the Foundation for Smell Intelligence

Ainos' Smell AI network has now accumulated more than 878 million real-world smell data records, with the dataset continuing to grow through ongoing field deployments.

These records form a continuously expanding data foundation for Smell Intelligence, capturing chemical signatures across different environments, operating conditions, locations and time periods.

Their strategic value extends beyond the volume of data itself.

As AI Nose systems continue to operate in real-world environments, Ainos can use this growing foundation to identify patterns, relationships and changes within complex chemical environments - progressively transforming real-world chemical signals into machine-readable intelligence.

Each deployed AI Nose therefore represents more than another piece of hardware. It represents another intelligent node in a growing network.

As the installed network expands, the system can capture additional chemical information across different environments and operating conditions, creating a reinforcing cycle:

More Deployments - More Real-World Data - More Learning - Smarter AI Models - Better Detection and Prediction - Greater Customer Value - More Deployments

Ainos refers to this reinforcing cycle as the Smell AI flywheel.

Over time, this growing combination of real-world data, AI models and networked learning provides the foundation for Ainos' broader vision of Chemical Intelligence.

Hardware deployment is not the endpoint. It is how the intelligence network grows.

From Smell AI to Chemical Intelligence

Ainos views Smell AI and Chemical Intelligence not as separate technology paths, but as stages of the same evolution.

Smell AI provides the sensory and learning foundation. Chemical Intelligence expands that foundation toward a broader understanding of chemical environments and their changes over time.

AI Nose serves as the physical edge node.

The Smell AI network connects those nodes with real-world data and learning.

Chemical Intelligence represents the broader capability that emerges as machines become increasingly able to recognize, interpret and ultimately predict chemical changes in the physical world.

Ainos envisions this architecture extending across semiconductor manufacturing, AI data centers, smart manufacturing, healthcare environments, industrial safety, smart buildings and facilities, robotics, and other Physical AI systems.

At scale, the Company believes these connected intelligence nodes could establish a new machine-readable information layer for Physical AI - one built around chemical information that conventional cameras and microphones cannot perceive.

"We Are Building the Ability for AI to Understand the Chemical World"

"The second generation of AI Nose is more than a product upgrade. It represents an important step in our evolution toward Chemical Intelligence."

"Our first generation took AI Nose into the real world and allowed us to learn from real deployments. The second generation is engineered to operate more reliably, for longer periods and ultimately at greater scale."

"Every AI Nose we deploy gives us another intelligent node for understanding the chemical world. Every deployment expands our real-world data foundation, and every cycle of learning has the potential to make the entire network smarter."

"Hardware deployment is not the endpoint. It is how the intelligence network grows. We are not trying to build a better gas sensor. Our ambition is much larger: to give AI the ability to understand chemistry."

"AI can increasingly see, hear, speak, reason and act. We believe the next major frontier for Physical AI is understanding the invisible chemical changes taking place around it. That is the opportunity we define as Chemical Intelligence."

- Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos

Building the Chemical Intelligence Layer for Physical AI

The next-generation AI Nose represents another step in Ainos' evolution:

From sensing to understanding.

From individual devices to intelligent nodes.

From Smell AI to Chemical Intelligence.

From data collection to continuous learning.

From isolated deployments to a global intelligence network.

By digitizing chemical information from real-world environments, Ainos aims to create a new intelligence layer for machines - enabling Physical AI to understand dimensions of the physical world that have historically remained invisible to conventional computing systems.

Smell the Future.

Digitizing Chemistry for Physical AI.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is building Environmental Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AinosInc , and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Visit Ainos' media room at https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-unveils-next-generation-ai-nose-advancing-the-infrastructur-1205419