WeTouch Technology Inc. Reports First Half Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: WETH) ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a global provider of touch display solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026 ended June 30, 2026. Revenue growth was supported by continued expansion across the Company's core markets, while its overseas business maintained positive momentum as the Company continued to develop new markets and channels.

First Half Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue: $30.3 million, an increase of 9.4% from $27.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

$30.3 million, an increase of 9.4% from $27.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Gross Profit: $10.7 million, up 9.8% from $9.8 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

$10.7 million, up 9.8% from $9.8 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Gross Margin: 35.3%, compared with 35.2% in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

35.3%, compared with 35.2% in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Income from Operations: $8.3 million, up 16.9% from $7.1 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

$8.3 million, up 16.9% from $7.1 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Net Income: $6.0 million, up 25.5% from $4.8 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

$6.0 million, up 25.5% from $4.8 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.50, compared with $0.40 in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

$0.50, compared with $0.40 in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Operating Cash Flow: $5.5 million, compared with $4.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

$5.5 million, compared with $4.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Cash Reserves: $127.5 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with $110.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

$127.5 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with $110.5 million as of June 30, 2025. Overseas Revenue: $9.7 million, an increase of 7.8% from $9.0 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

$9.7 million, an increase of 7.8% from $9.0 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Total Volume Shipped: approximately 1.43 million units, an increase of 3.5% from approximately 1.38 million units in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

approximately 1.43 million units, an increase of 3.5% from approximately 1.38 million units in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Stockholders' Equity: $148.8 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with $131.8 million as of June 30, 2025.





Management Commentary

"WeTouch delivered solid growth in the first half of fiscal year 2026, with revenue increasing 9.4% and net income increasing 25.5% year-over-year," said Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch Technology Inc. "The results reflect steady demand across our core end markets, disciplined cost management and continued operating efficiency. We achieved growth across all major product categories, led by automotive and medical touchscreen applications. Our overseas business also maintained positive momentum, supported by continued investment in new market channels and customer development. Recent business initiatives in Japan and Singapore further demonstrate the Company's progress in expanding its international market coverage."

"Looking ahead, WeTouch will continue to build on its core touch display capabilities and advance from a component supplier toward a provider of integrated touch display modules and professional solutions, while exploring opportunities in intelligent hardware, robotics and AI-enabled terminals."

Mr. Lian continued, "The recently announced special cash dividend represents an initial step toward developing a more balanced capital allocation and stockholder return framework. We recognize the importance of balancing shareholder returns with continued investment in growth opportunities. Going forward, our Board and management will continue to evaluate appropriate ways to enhance shareholder value, which may include potential dividends, share repurchases and other capital return measures, taking into account the Company's cash position, operating needs, growth strategy, market conditions and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

In addition, the proposed strategic investment by entities affiliated with our management and controlling shareholder, which remains subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions, is intended to strengthen WeTouch's capital base and support the Company's long-term strategic development. We believe the proposed investment and related lock-up arrangements reflect management's confidence in the Company's future and further align management's interests with those of shareholders. We also recognize the importance of transparent communication with shareholders and encourage shareholders to review the Company's proxy materials carefully before making their voting decision."

Business and Strategic Outlook

Core Business Growth: Continue strengthening the Company's position in automotive, industrial control, point-of-sale, gaming, medical and other specialized touchscreen applications.

Continue strengthening the Company's position in automotive, industrial control, point-of-sale, gaming, medical and other specialized touchscreen applications. Overseas Market Expansion: Continue investing in regional channels, customer development and project-based cooperation in Asia and other international markets, including ongoing initiatives involving Japan and Singapore.

Continue investing in regional channels, customer development and project-based cooperation in Asia and other international markets, including ongoing initiatives involving Japan and Singapore. Solutions and Integration: Further develop touch display modules, customized solutions and system-integration capabilities to increase value delivered to customers.

Further develop touch display modules, customized solutions and system-integration capabilities to increase value delivered to customers. Intelligent Hardware Opportunities: Explore applications in intelligent terminals, robotics and other AI-enabled hardware that can leverage the Company's touch display, human-machine interaction and manufacturing capabilities.





About WeTouch Technology Inc.

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a global provider of medium- to large-sized projected capacitive touchscreens and touch display solutions. The Company's products are used in a broad range of applications, including automotive, industrial control, point-of-sale terminals, gaming and lottery equipment, medical devices, multi-functional printers and other specialized human-machine-interface applications. WeTouch is committed to expanding from core touch display components toward integrated modules, professional solutions and intelligent hardware applications.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://en.usa-wetouch.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, overseas market expansion, channel development, product and solution development, intelligent hardware opportunities, future growth and operating plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Horizon Research Management Consultancy

Michael Wei

Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co