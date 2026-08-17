Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals accelerates its neuroscience ambitions with a new partnership for Guanfacine tablets

Newbury has signed a new licence and supply agreement with one of its existing partners to register and launch Guanfacine in Sweden. Guanfacine, 1, 2, 3 and 4 mg prolonged release tablets, is a selective alpha2A-adrenergic receptor agonist used in the treatment of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children and adolescents.

"With the addition of Guanfacine, we are excited to strengthen our collaboration with one of our existing partners and further build out our fast-growing neuroscience portfolio. This agreement reinforces our ambition to be the partner of choice for international manufacturers entering the Nordic market, and to bring important new treatment options to patients in Sweden," says Mr Karl Karlsson CEO of Newbury

Regulatory filing is expected in the near future, with launch of Guanfacine in Sweden planned upon regulatory approval. The total annual value of the relevant market in Sweden is estimated at 17 MEUR according to DLMI Nordic Pharma Insights.

For more information, contact:

Karl Karlsson, CEO

karl.karlsson@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 46 12 11 20

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.