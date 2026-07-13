Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Tofacitinib Newbury

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the successful Marketing Authorization (MA) of Tofacitinib Newbury 5 mg and 10 mg film-coated tablets in Sweden as the first country in a Scandinavian registration procedure. Approvals in Norway and Denmark are expected to follow upon finalized national reviews.

Tofacitinib Newbury, an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, is a medication for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, ulcerative colitis, and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and juvenile psoriatic arthritis. Tofacitinib Newbury is a generic version of Xeljanz. The current annual value of the Scandinavian market is estimated to be 19.3 MEUR according to DLMI Nordic Pharma Insights. This approval marks Newbury's entry into the immunology therapeutic area, complementing its existing focus on oncology, rare diseases and neurology, and reflects the company's ambition to broaden treatment access across the Nordic region.

"Tofacitinib Newbury represents an important step for us into a new therapeutic area. Immunology and rheumatology are fields with significant unmet need for affordable treatment options, and this approval reflects our ambition to broaden Newbury's footprint across therapeutic areas in the Nordics. We look forward to bringing this treatment to patients as soon as regulatory exclusivities and patents allow us." says Mr Karl Karlsson CEO of Newbury

For more information, contact:

Karl Karlsson, CEO

karl.karlsson@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 46 12 11 20

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.