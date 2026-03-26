Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals extends and increases loan agreement to SEK 30m, convenes EGM

Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB has agreed to extend and increase the existing loan agreement with AB Slädens Pensionsstiftelse nr 3, securing SEK 30 million in total financing through to 30 June 2027, and will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to seek shareholder approval of the amendment.

Newbury has agreed to a 12-month extension and an increase of SEK 15 million to the loan agreement originally announced on the 18th of September 2023. The total outstanding principal under the loan agreement is SEK 30 million following this amendment. The loan terms remain unchanged except for a new maturity date of 30 June 2027, and it carries an interest rate of 11% per annum, payable at the end of each quarter. The loan is intended to be repaid in cash. No financial advisor has been used, and therefore no transaction costs apply.

The lender, AB Slädens Pensionsstiftelse nr 3, is represented by Johan Orvelin, who is also a member of the Board of Directors of Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB. The transaction has therefore been treated as a related party transaction. The Board of Directors, with Johan Orvelin recused, has unanimously approved the transaction and concluded that it is conducted on arm's length terms and is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

Separate notice convening the meeting will be published.

For more information, contact:

Karl Karlsson, CEO

karl.karlsson@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 46 12 11 20

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

This information is information that Newbury Pharmaceuticals is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-26 14:00 CET.