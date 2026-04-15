Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals interim report September 2025 - February 2026

Quarter 2, December 2025 - February 2026

Net revenue was 8 454 (12 434) tkr.

EBITDA was -4 144 (-973) tkr.

Operating cash flow was 2 260 (-6 371) tkr.

Interim period, September 2025 - February 2026

Net revenue was 20 174 (18 972) tkr.

EBITDA was -9 204 (-4 732) tkr.

Operating cash flow was -4 289 (-1 579) tkr.

Cash position in the end of period was 10 069 (12 857) tkr.

Significant events during the quarter

The annual general meeting of Newbury Pharmaceuticals was held on 14 January 2026. The board was re-elected with Ivailo S. Georgiev as chairman, re-elected Karl Karlsson, Johan Strömqvist and Ramon Vila as board members and new-elected Johan Orvelin as a board member.

Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures 12-Month Pazopanib Tender in Denmark

Significant events after the end of the quarter

Newbury Pharmaceuticals has entered into a partnership with a new partner to register and launch Prucalopride tablets in Sweden.

Newbury Pharmaceuticals extends and increases loan agreement to 30 mkr and convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting per 15 April.

A word from the CEO

Turnover and Performance

During the second quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year (December 2025 - February 2026), Newbury Pharmaceuticals reported net revenue of SEK 8.5 million. For the first half of the financial year, cumulative net revenue reached SEK 20.2 million, compared to SEK 19.0 million in the corresponding period last year, representing growth of approximately 6%.

Revenue in the period was generated from the Nordic markets. The sequential softening compared to Q1 reflects the inherent variability in tender-driven sales, which by nature fluctuate across quarters. We continue to expect that annual sales will grow as the portfolio expands and more products reach the market.

EBITDA for the second quarter amounted to SEK -3.7 million, and SEK -9.2 million for the first half of the year (SEK -4.7 million), with an operating result of SEK -10.3 million (SEK -5.7 million). The increase in costs reflects higher cost of goods sold in line with growing sales volumes. Costs are in control and we remain focused on ensuring that cost development is proportionate to revenue growth as we scale the business.

Portfolio Development

The Company continues to build its product portfolio across the Nordic markets. As of today, we have 21 products launched in the Nordics. Our target of reaching more than 30 launched products by end of 2026 remains in place, subject to the timing of regulatory approvals and market access processes.

An increasing number of launched products strengthens our ability to participate in tenders across multiple therapeutic categories, which over time is expected to contribute to a more stable and diversified sales base. During the quarter, Newbury was awarded a 12-month Pazopanib tender with Danish procurement body Amgros, commencing June 2026, marking the Company's ninth product launch in Denmark and a further demonstration of our ability to compete within the Nordic specialty market.

We have also ensured sufficient inventory levels heading into the second half of the year, ahead of planned product launches and tender activity.

In March 2026, we signed a new partnership with a multinational pharmaceutical company for the registration and launch of Prucalopride tablets in Sweden. Prucalopride is a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist indicated for chronic constipation. The product is planned to launch later in 2026.

Financial Position

Cash and bank balances at 28 February 2026 were SEK 10.1 million, compared to SEK 14.6 million at the start of the financial year. Equity stood at SEK 31.3 million, with a solidity ratio of 41%. The Group's balance sheet remains sound and supports continued execution of the growth strategy.

In March 2026, we agreed to extend and increase the existing loan facility with AB Slädens Pensionsstiftelse nr 3, securing SEK 30 million in total financing through to 30 June 2027. An Extraordinary General Meeting has been convened to seek shareholder approval of the amendment, as required given the related party nature of the transaction. This financing strengthens our financial platform and gives us the runway to continue executing our growth strategy.

The intangible asset base of SEK 30.0 million reflects the product registrations and intellectual property that underpin our commercial activities. We continue to invest selectively in the portfolio to ensure a strong pipeline of future launches.

Outlook

My primary focus as CEO is to reach EBITDA breakeven as a foundation for long-term, profitable growth, and every decision we make - on portfolio prioritization, cost management and commercial execution - is guided by that goal.

The second half of the financial year is expected to show stronger revenue than the first, supported by additional product launches and a growing number of products active in tenders across the Nordics. As the portfolio continues to expand, we expect improving gross margins to increasingly offset the fixed cost base. The secured financing of SEK 30 million through to June 2027 provides us with the platform to execute this strategy.

We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders, partners and employees, and look forward to reporting on further progress.

The report is publised on Newbury Pharmaceuticals website:

https://www.newburypharma.com/investors/financial-information/

For more information, contact:

Karl Karlsson, CEO

karl.karlsson@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 46 12 11 20

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

This information is information that Newbury Pharmaceuticals is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-15 08:00 CEST.