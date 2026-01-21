Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals interim report September 2025 - November 2025

Quarter 1, September 2025 - November 2025

Net revenue was 11 720 (6 538) tkr.

EBITDA was -5 524 (-3 759) tkr.

Operating cash flow was -6 549 (4 792) tkr.

Cash position in the end of period was 7 919 (19 431) tkr.

Significant events during the quarter

Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Ivermectin and Mirtazapin Newbury.

Newbury Pharmaceuticals appoints its founder Karl Karlsson as new CEO.

Fredrik Hellqvist promoted to General Manager Nordic.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

The annual general meeting of Newbury Pharmaceuticals was held on 14 January 2026. The board was re-elected with Ivailo S. Georgiev as chairman, re-elected Karl Karlsson, Johan Strömqvist and Ramon Vila as board members and new-elected Johan Orvelin as a board member.

A word from the CEO

During the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, Newbury Pharmaceuticals reported net revenue of SEK 11.7 million, representing an increase compared with the corresponding period last year. Revenue for the quarter was generated entirely from the Nordic markets.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -5.5 million, and operating cash flow was SEK -6.5 million. The result for the period was affected by continued volatility in tender outcomes and costs related to the change in executive management, including severance expenses for the former CEO.

Portfolio Development

Internationally, the Company is seeing renewed momentum following a period affected by regulatory changes. Newbury's international activities include markets in the MENA region, where demand for essential pharmaceuticals remains strong. Progress made in addressing regulatory and market access requirements has improved commercial readiness, and an order pipeline is being established from our distribution partners.

The transition from temporary market access solutions to fully registered products marketed under Newbury-controlled brands is advancing according to plan and is expected to support increased and more predictable sales. Based on current progress, the Company expects international sales activity to resume in the near term and to develop further over time.

Outlook

https://www.newburypharma.com/investors/financial-information/

For more information, contact:

Karl Karlsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 46 12 11 20

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

This information is information that Newbury Pharmaceuticals is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-21 08:00 CET.