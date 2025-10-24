Anzeige
Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Mirtazapin Newbury

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the successful Marketing Authorization (MA) of Mirtazapin Newbury 15, 30 and 45 mg tablets in Sweden.

Mirtazapin Newbury is a noradrenergic and specific serotonergic antidepressant indicated for the treatment of episodes of major depression in adults.

The current annual value of the Swedish market is estimated to be 5 MEUR according to DLMI Nordic Pharma Insights.

"The approval of Mirtazapin Newbury highlights our capability to offer a comprehensive portfolio within neurology. We plan to launch this product during 2026." says Mr Lars Minor CEO of Newbury.

For more information, contact:

Lars Minor, CEO
lars.minor@newburypharma.com
Mobile: +46 72-377 3005

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

