Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals appoints its founder Karl Karlsson as new CEO

The company today announced that Karl Karlsson, currently Executive Chairman of the Board, has been appointed CEO of Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB.

Lars Minor is simultaneously stepping down from his role as CEO following an agreement with the Board of Directors. Lars will remain available to the company during his notice period to ensure a smooth transition and handover of responsibilities.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Lars for his valuable contributions to Newbury during an important development phase," says Karl Karlsson. "As we now enter a new chapter, our focus is on entrepreneurial execution and profitability, strengthening our commercial foundation and driving long-term value creation."

The Board has appointed Ivailo S. Georgiev, currently a member of the Board, as the new Chairman of the Board. Ivailo S. Georgiev is Head of Business Development at Zentiva and has previously served as Vice President Business Development at Alvogen and Director Corporate In-licensing at Actavis Group.

The leadership transition takes effect immediately.

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

