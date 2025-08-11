Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Melatonin Newbury

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the successful Marketing Authorization (MA) of Melatonin Newbury 2 mg prolonged-release tablets in Finland as the first country in a Nordic registration procedure. Approvals in Sweden, Norway and Denmark are expected to follow upon finalized national reviews.

Melatonin Newbury is indicated as monotherapy for the short-term treatment of primary insomnia characterized by poor quality of sleep in patients who are aged 55 or over. Melatonin Newbury is a generic version of Circadin. The current annual value of the Nordic market is estimated to be 11 MEUR according to DLMI Nordic Pharma Insights.

"The successful approval of Melatonin Newbury highlights Newbury's capability to offer a diverse and comprehensive portfolio and it is also Newbury's second marketing authorization in Finland" says Mr Lars Minor CEO of Newbury

For more information, contact:

Lars Minor, CEO

lars.minor@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 72-377 3005

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.