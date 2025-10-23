Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures Generic Approval for Ivermectin Newbury

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the successful Marketing Authorization (MA) of Ivermectin Newbury 10 mg/g cream in Denmark as the first country in a Scandinavian registration procedure. Approvals in Norway and Sweden are expected to follow upon finalized national reviews.

Ivermectin cream is a medication that reduces facial redness caused by rosacea.



Ivermectin Newbury is a generic version of Soolantra. The current annual value of the Scandinavian market is estimated to be 2,8 MEUR according to DLMI Nordic Pharma Insights.

"The successful approval of Ivermectin Newbury highlights Newbury's capability to offer a diverse and comprehensive portfolio and it is Newbury's first product in dermatology. Based on this positive progress, we plan to launch the product in relevant markets as soon as regulatory exclusivities and patents allow us." says Mr Lars Minor CEO of Newbury.

For more information, contact:

Lars Minor, CEO

lars.minor@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 72-377 3005

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.