Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals Secures 12-Month Pazopanib Tender in Denmark

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a 12-month tender for Pazopanib Newbury with the Danish procurement body Amgros, commencing on June 1, 2026.

Pazopanib Newbury is a multi-targeted receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and soft tissue sarcoma.

Following the recent launch of Pazopanib Newbury in Sweden after loss of exclusivity of the originator brand Votrient, the Danish tender award marks a further milestone in Newbury Pharmaceuticals' continued expansion within the Nordic specialty market. With the addition of Pazopanib Newbury, Newbury has launched nine products in Denmark. While individual tender awards are modest, they contribute over time to the scale and sustainability of Newbury's Nordic portfolio.

Newbury Pharmaceuticals has previously secured tenders for Sunitinib Newbury and Pomalidomide Newbury in Norway, as well as Lapatinib Newbury in both Norway and Denmark. These achievements demonstrate the strength of Newbury's specialty portfolio and its ability to compete successfully with a focused range of specialty generics.

"The successful outcome for Pazopanib Newbury demonstrates Newbury's strong execution capabilities and its commitment to improving access to high-quality medicines across the Nordic markets," says Karl Karlsson, CEO of Newbury Pharmaceuticals.

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

